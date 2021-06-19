Spain seeks to market its new S-80 submarines to Egypt

The Saudi military attache in Spain, Colonel Khalid bin Saleh Al-Ghafaili, visited the Navantia shipyard in Cartagena with military attaches from 15 other countries.During the visit, the guests were able to see first-hand the capabilities and technological developments of Navantia in its programs for the Spanish Navy. In addition to the S-81 submarine that was built in the Cartagena basin, they were able to see the F-110 frigate through a virtual model showing some of its innovations, such as SSI) or Digital twinAfter visiting the shipyard, the delegation went to the Spanish Navy Shipyard where they visited the S80 simulators, and were able to see how the Spanish Navy and Navantia jointly conduct submarine crew training.** They are oceanic submarines of medium tonnage with the capacity to carry out long duration missions in scenarios far from their base, acting with a minimum level of indiscretion. They will have an integrated platform control system that allows operation with a reduced endowment and a high degree of automation with remote control. The characteristics of this class of ships place them at a level close to those of nuclear propulsion.