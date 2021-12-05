Black_cats
Spain keen to invest in Bangladesh Railway
Kabir Al Mahmud
Thu Dec 2, 2021 03:06 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 2, 2021 03:09 PM
Photo: Collected
The Spanish government has expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh Railway. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been proposed by the country's Minister of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda.
Raquel Sanchez Jimenez, Spain's Transport Minister, made the proposal during a meeting with a Bangladeshi delegation, led by Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan. The meeting took place in the Ministry of Transport Mobility and Urban Agenda in Paseo de la Castellana on Tuesday (November 30).
Nurul Islam Sujan discussed Bangladesh's recent economic progress as well as various railway plans at the bilateral meeting, which was held for the first time at the ministerial level between the two countries.
Spain should invest in Bangladesh Railway, the minister said.
The Spanish Transport Minister responded by praising Bangladesh's recent economic progress and expressing an interest in learning more about the country's railway sector.
Jimenez expressed immediate interest in cooperating in Bangladesh's railway sector after Sujan elaborated on the master plan for its development. She proposed signing an MoU to get things started.
The meeting also discussed funding for a 264km railway line connecting Dhaka and Payra, as well as several future projects, Spain's specialized investment scheme, and bilateral issues.
