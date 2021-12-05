Spain keen to invest in Bangladesh Railway

Kabir Al MahmudThu Dec 2, 2021 03:06 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 2, 2021 03:09 PMPhoto: CollectedRaquel Sanchez Jimenez, Spain's Transport Minister, made the proposal during a meeting with a Bangladeshi delegation, led by Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan. The meeting took place in the Ministry of Transport Mobility and Urban Agenda in Paseo de la Castellana on Tuesday (November 30).Nurul Islam Sujan discussed Bangladesh's recent economic progress as well as various railway plans at the bilateral meeting, which was held for the first time at the ministerial level between the two countries.Spain should invest in Bangladesh Railway, the minister said.The Spanish Transport Minister responded by praising Bangladesh's recent economic progress and expressing an interest in learning more about the country's railway sector.Jimenez expressed immediate interest in cooperating in Bangladesh's railway sector after Sujan elaborated on the master plan for its development. She proposed signing an MoU to get things started.The meeting also discussed funding for a 264km railway line connecting Dhaka and Payra, as well as several future projects, Spain's specialized investment scheme, and bilateral issues.