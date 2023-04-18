What's new

Spain 'confirms' Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi benami properties in European country

Elahi family owns apartments, lavish properties in
Canary Islands, taxi businesses in Spain and orchards, Moonis has Sprain Residency Permit
18205223b8ba46d.jpg

Spanish authorities revealed the allegedly benami properties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Pervez Elahi and Monis Elahi in European country Spain.

According to the SAMAA TV sources, NAB Lahore had written a letter to the authorities of Spain for an ongoing investigation of alleged corruption, looting and ill-gotten properties against Parvez Elahi family.

‘Story of three parking plazas and a storage hall in Spain’​

NAB Lahore chapter has received a reply in which it has been said that Chaudhary Parvez Elahi’s son Monis Elahi recently bought properties and other assets worth Rs400 million in Spain including three parking plazas and a storage hall.

SAMAA TV sources, it has been found that Barcelo hotel in Barcelona is also owned by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi family, while another multi-story plaza is also said to be owned by Elahi family—whose caretaker has appointed a person named Saqib Tahir.

Lavish properties on Canary Islands​

The Canary Islands in Spain are also said to be home to various historic buildings, plazas and orchards, owned by Eahi family.

Moonis owns Spain residency permit​

NAB has also been informed by the Spanish authorities that PTI leader Moonis Elahi has a residency permit in Spain, based on which all the investments are made. It is claimed that Moonis owned 23-CD Joseph PlA 08019 in Barcelona and in front of the commercial center Diagonal Mar and the same apartment is in his use since December 2022.

Sources claimed Moonis Elahi has been living in the same two apartments.

Taxi service business in Spain​

SAMAA TV sources Moonis Elahi has recently started a taxi service in Barcelona by taking 250 taxi vehicles on bank lease.

Saqib Tahir and Chaudhry Imtiaz Loran. In Spain, Chaudhary Pervez is known as the frontman of Elahi Family.

##NAB widens investigations against RYK Sugar Mills scam

Naib Qasid of Punjab Health Department Rahim Yar Khan turned out to be a shareholder of crores of sugar mills while National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has increased the scope of the investigation against Elahi family.

According to the sources, Rs480 million shares of Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mill have been surfaced in the names of Nawaz Bhatti—Deputy Messenger of Punjab Health Department and Mazhar Abbas—an unemployed student.

Apart from this, Rs260 million shares of Rahim Yar Sugar Mill were transferred in the name of two allegedly dummy companies ‘Me Capital and 31state’—same companies are purportedly owned by Chaudhary Parvez Elahi family.

NAB as well as Punjab Anti-Corruption Punjab is also investigating against Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs120 million from a waste management company.



