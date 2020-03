The Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona shut its doors to visitors on Friday.Credit

Published March 13, 2020Updated March 14, 2020, 12:57 a.m.

A police officer blocked the road to Igualada on Thursday, one of the four towns in northeastern Spain that have been locked down.Credit...Samuel Aranda for The New York Times





Empty shelves at a grocery store in Guernica, in the Basque region.Credit...Vincent West/Reuters

The usually bustling La Boqueria market in Barcelona was almost empty on Thursday.Credit...Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

An empty gallery at El Prado Museum in Madrid on Thursday.Credit...Bernat Armangue/Associated Press