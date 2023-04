SpaceX's Starlink announces it now has 1 million users

All the African countries getting Starlink before South Africa​

The first two African countries confirmed to be getting Starlink are Mozambique and Nigeria, with rollouts set down for the fourth quarter of 2022.Seven other countries on the continent — Angola, Eswatini, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, and Tanzania — are slated for rollout in the first quarter of 2023.Eleven more African countries also have their estimated availability dates as sometime in 2023.Including the officially-unrecognised state of Somaliland, 12 countries on the continent will get the service next year.