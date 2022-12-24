What's new

SpaceX's Starlink announces it now has 1 million users

mashable.com

SpaceX's Starlink announces it now has 1 million users

Apparently a lot of people have signed up to Elon Musk's internet service provider.
mashable.com mashable.com

Apparently a lot of people have signed up to Elon Musk's internet service provider.

The Starlink logo on a smartphone, in front of an image of the Earth from space.

Starlink has just announced a milestone in its growing customer base. Credit: STR / NurPhoto Via Getty Images

SpaceX has announced that its internet service provider Starlink now has over 1 million active subscribers. It seems CEO Elon Musk's ongoing Twitter trash fire didn't stop enough people from signing up to his ISP to hold it back from this milestone.

"Starlink now has more than 1,000,000 active subscribers — thank you to all customers and members of the Starlink team who contributed to this milestone," wrote SpaceX's official Twitter account on Monday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1604872936976154624

Though no doubt intended to sound impressive, Starlink's significant subscriber count may not be great news for its existing customers. According to a September report by Ookla, Starlink's median download speeds have dropped year-on-year since 2021's second quarter in every country the internet speed measurement company tracks. (Note: Ookla and Mashable are both owned by the same parent company, Ziff Davis.)

These speed drops ranged from nine to 54 percent, with Ookla noting they may be caused by Starlink's infrastructure buckling under its growing user base. The service already had over 400,000 users in May, while price drops in August may have enticed even more to sign up.

SpaceX also announced in August that it was partnering with T-Mobile to allow customers' mobile phones to connect directly with Starlink satellites, with beta testing to run in late 2023. This will potentially add even more people to Starlink's user base.

The company is likely aware of Starlink's flagging speeds, and appears to have taken steps to mitigate both use and expectation. In the ISP's new fair use policy introduced in November, SpaceX states that customers who exceed certain data limits during their monthly billing cycle will now have their internet speed throttled — that is, deliberately slowed down. Users will then have to pay extra to get their speeds back up.

SpaceX plans to begin launching Starlink's second generation satellites before the end of the year, which may help with the load. It will also no doubt cause even more headaches for astronomers, who are already concerned about the night sky pollution caused by Musk's many satellites. SpaceX currently has over 3,000 satellites in orbit, with plans to launch a total of 42,000. So far 12,000 have been approved.
 
All the African countries getting Starlink before South Africa​



The first two African countries confirmed to be getting Starlink are Mozambique and Nigeria, with rollouts set down for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Seven other countries on the continent — Angola, Eswatini, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, and Tanzania — are slated for rollout in the first quarter of 2023.
Eleven more African countries also have their estimated availability dates as sometime in 2023.

Including the officially-unrecognised state of Somaliland, 12 countries on the continent will get the service next year.
 
www.starlink.com

Starlink

SpaceX is developing a low latency, broadband internet system to meet the needs of consumers across the globe. Enabled by a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, Starlink will provide fast, reliable internet to populations with little or no connectivity, including those in rural...
www.starlink.com www.starlink.com

Available countries
starlink.png
 
1United States
Puerto Rico
United States Virgin Islands
2Canada
3United Kingdom
4Germany
5New Zealand
6Australia
7France
Saint Martin
Saint Barthélemy
Guadeloupe
Martinique
8Austria
9Netherlands
10Belgium
11Ireland
12Denmark
13Portugal
14Switzerland
15Chile
16Poland
17Italy
18Czech Republic
19Sweden
20Mexico
21Croatia
22Lithuania
23Spain
24Slovakia
25Slovenia
26Tonga
27Brazil
28Bulgaria
29Ukraine
30Romania
31Greece
32Latvia
33Hungary
34North Macedonia
35Luxembourg
36Dominican Republic
37Moldova
38Estonia
39Colombia
40Norway
41Malta
42Iran
43Japan
44Jamaica
45Finland
 
driveteslacanada.ca

SpaceX launches Starlink service in Colombia

In what is becoming a common occurrence, SpaceX announced its latest country to get Starlink services, Colombia.
driveteslacanada.ca driveteslacanada.ca

driveteslacanada.ca

SpaceX expands Starlink service to Iceland

SpaceX is continuing to expand its Starlink service to countries located at high northern latitudes, with the most recent addition being that of Iceland. The SpaceX Twitter account announced the expansion of the satellite internet [...]
driveteslacanada.ca driveteslacanada.ca

africanews.space

SpaceX’s Starlink Licensed in Rwanda

Rwanda Space Agence (RSA) has announced that Starlink has been licensed and approved to provide internet services and high-performance connectivity to
africanews.space africanews.space

www.teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Starlink now available in the Philippines

As noted by the Elon Musk-led private space company, its Starlink satellite internet service has gone live in the Philippines.
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com

www.teslarati.com

SpaceX Starlink available in Haiti

SpaceX's Starlink internet service is available in Haiti.
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com

teslanorth.com

SpaceX Starlink Now Available in Ecuador; 56 More Starlinks Launched [VIDEO] - TeslaNorth.com

SpaceX has taken another step forward in growing its Starlink constellation by launching 56 additional satellites into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday, March 29, at 4:01 p.m. ET. The company’s reliable Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in...
teslanorth.com teslanorth.com

1North America
23px-Flag_of_the_United_States.svg.png
United States
23px-Flag_of_Puerto_Rico.svg.png
Puerto Rico
23px-Flag_of_the_United_States_Virgin_Islands.svg.png
United States Virgin Islands		Limited trials August 2020,[164] public beta November 2020[60]First authorized region, The FCC approved SpaceX's proposed modification of its license in 2021.[165]
2North America
23px-Flag_of_Canada_%28Pantone%29.svg.png
Canada		January 2021[155]
3Europe
23px-Flag_of_the_United_Kingdom.svg.png
United Kingdom
23px-Flag_of_the_Pitcairn_Islands.svg.png
Pitcairn Islands		January 2021[166]Service expanded to Pitcairn Islands in November 2022.[167]
4Europe
23px-Flag_of_Germany.svg.png
Germany		March 2021[168]
5Oceania
23px-Flag_of_New_Zealand.svg.png
New Zealand		April 2021[169]
6Oceania
23px-Flag_of_Australia_%28converted%29.svg.png
Australia		April 2021[170]
7EuropeFrance
Saint Martin
Saint Barthélemy
Guadeloupe
Martinique		Original debut May 2021,[171][172] Revoked April 2022,[173] Re-approved June 2022[174]Approval originally given in February 2021 but the Conseil d'État annulled that Decision on 5 April 2022 due to lack of public consultation.[173] Approval was given again after consultation was completed on 2 June 2022.[174] Service expanded to Saint Martin and Saint Barthélemy in July 2022.[159] Service expanded to Martinique and Guadeloupe in September 2022.[175]
8EuropeAustriaMay 2021[171]
9EuropeNetherlandsMay 2021[176]
10EuropeBelgiumMay 2021[177]
11EuropeIrelandLimited trials April 2021,[178] public beta July 2021[179]
12EuropeDenmarkJuly 2021[180]
13EuropePortugalAugust 2021[181]
14EuropeSwitzerlandAugust 2021[182]
15South AmericaChile
Easter Island		Limited trials July 2021,[183] public beta September 2021[184]Service expanded to Easter Island in November 2022.[167]
16EuropePolandSeptember 2021[185]
17EuropeItalySeptember 2021[186]
18EuropeCzech RepublicSeptember 2021[187]
19EuropeSwedenOctober 2021[188]
20North AmericaMexicoNovember 2021[189]
21EuropeCroatiaNovember 2021[190]
22EuropeLithuaniaDecember 2021[191][192]
23EuropeSpainJanuary 2022[193]
24EuropeSlovakiaJanuary 2022[194]
25EuropeSloveniaJanuary 2022[195]
26OceaniaTongaFebruary 2022[196]Emergency relief provided one month after the 2022 Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai eruption and tsunami, ground station established in neighboring Fiji for six months
27South AmericaBrazilJanuary 2022[197][198]
28EuropeBulgariaFebruary 2022[199]
29EuropeUkraineFebruary 2022[137][200][138]Initially supplied as emergency relief in response to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. See Starlink satellite services in Ukraine.
30EuropeRomaniaApril 2022[201]
31EuropeGreeceApril 2022[202]
32EuropeLatviaApril 2022[203]
33EuropeHungaryMay 2022[204]
34EuropeNorth MacedoniaJune 2022[205]
35EuropeLuxembourgJuly 2022[159]
36North AmericaDominican RepublicJuly 2022[206]
37EuropeMoldovaAugust 2022[207]
38EuropeEstoniaAugust 2022[208]
39EuropeNorwayAugust 2022[209]
40EuropeMaltaSeptember 2022[153]
41AsiaIranSeptember 2022[210]Activated in response to Iranian censorship as a result of Iranian protests against compulsory hijab.[211]
42AsiaJapanOctober 2022[212]
43North AmericaJamaicaOctober 2022[213]
44EuropeFinlandNovember 2022[214]
45South AmericaPeruJanuary 2023[215]
46AfricaNigeriaJanuary 2023[216]First African country to receive Starlink service
47South AmericaColombiaJanuary 2023[217]
48EuropeIcelandFebruary 2023[218]
49AfricaRwandaFebruary 2023[219]
50AsiaPhilippinesFebruary 2023[220][221]First in Southeast Asia
51North AmericaHaitiMarch 2023[222]
52South AmericaEcuadorMarch 2023[223]


starlink.png
 

