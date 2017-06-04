What's new

SpaceX successfully launches resupply mission to the ISS and lands booster for the 100th time!

F-22Raptor said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473233806349926403

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473236198722179072
Remember those Chinese saying it was a waste..those quitters can never can see the long term benefits.

SpaceX Crashed Another Rocket Onto an Ocean Barge

SpaceX Crashes Falcon 9 Rocket Onto Ocean Barge | Re/code SpaceX Crashed Another Rocket Onto an Ocean Barge SpaceX / Twitter SHARE: Holiday weekends are meant for relaxing things like Netflix and NFL football, right? Not at SpaceX! Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Sunday launched one of its Falcon 9...
defence.pk

First landing
December 21, 2015

First barge landing
Apr 8, 2016
 
Last edited:
El o el, I had to bump that thread :lol: :disagree:
 
