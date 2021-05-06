SpaceX Starship SN16 fully stacked and awaiting launch after successful SN15

Hamartia Antidote
SN16!
I still have to pinch my self every time I see these rockets land. What amazing times we are living in (technologically speaking).SN16!
It's going to get even crazier. Instead of only a few Space Shuttles SpaceX wants to build hundreds of Starships. So there's a good chance we'll see some massive construction projects in space.
