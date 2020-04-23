SpaceX Starlink Impresses Air Force Weapons Buyer In Big Live-Fire Exercise

Hamartia Antidote
Nov 17, 2013
The Air Force was impressed with how SpaceX Starlink satellites performed during a live-fire exercise earlier this month, according to the service's top weapons purchaser.
The service is using the Starlink satellites in tests of its Advanced Battle Management System that will connect air, sea, land and space assets.
"What I've seen from Starlink has been impressive and positive," Air Force acquisition chief William Roper said during a reporter roundtable Wednesday.
"They're cleverly engineered satellites cleverly deployed. So, there's a lot to learn from how they're designed and I think that there's a lot we can learn from them."
SpaceX, founded by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, has delivered over 700 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. The company has a goal of launching 12,000 to provide global broadband services.
"The military needs to be ready to play a strategic role because we need communications in many areas of the world that there are no commercial providers," available, Roper said.
"We can be the stability case for companies like SpaceX and others who want to sell communications worldwide. (They) may not be thinking about customers over the ocean, but we've got our Navy there. (They) may not be thinking about customers up in the Arctic but we have our airplanes there."
SpaceX Starlink Links Up With Tanker
In the Air Force's live-fire test earlier this month, Starlink connected to a "variety of air and terrestrial assets" including the Boeing (BA) KC-135 Stratotanker, Roper said.
That follows a successful first live-fire test in December, with SpaceX Starlink satellites linking to a Lockheed Martin (LMT) AC-130 gunship.
DoD plans to depend even more on satellites under its new "All Domain Operations" war-fighting doctrine. The strategy will require air, land, sea, space and cyberspace assets to network directly with each other. They will pass data and intel among them and perhaps even activate each other's weapons.
A key enabler will be a satellite constellation like SpaceX Starlink that's large enough to withstand attacks and continue operating.
Tesla shares tumbled 10.3% to close at 380.36 on the stock market today following an underwhelming Battery Day on Tuesday. Boeing fell 3.6% and Lockheed lost 1.3%.