SpaceX says more than 500,000 people have ordered or placed a deposit for its Starlink internet service

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,155
24
16,783
Country
United States
Location
United States
500,000*(12*$99)=$594Million/yr fees

SpaceX says more than 500,000 people have ordered or placed a deposit for its Starlink internet service

Elon Musk's space venture launched another 60 satellites into orbit Tuesday for its ever-expanding Starlink internet service.
SpaceX's Starlink satellite-internet service has raked in more than 500,000 orders and deposits from customers, the company said Tuesday.

"To date, over half a million people have placed an order or put down a deposit for Starlink," said Siva Bharadvaj, a SpaceX space operations engineer, during a broadcast of SpaceX's latest launch of Starlink satellites. "With every launch, we get closer to connecting more people across the world."

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment about the exact figure.

In a Tuesday tweet, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that all 500,000 people will "most likely" receive service, but delivering internet to large numbers of users in urban areas complicates things.

Starlink aims to use its fleet of more than 40,000 satellites to beam high-speed internet down to rural and remote areas where traditional service is poor or not available. SpaceX also plans to deliver internet to ships, planes, cars, and RVs.


The company on Tuesday launched 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit using one of its Falcon 9 rockets, completing its 10th Starlink mission of 2021 and its 26th mission overall. The latest launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites sent into orbit to somewhere around 1,500, though some of those have been deorbited.

SpaceX began offering Starlink as a beta service in October and has since amassed more than 10,000 beta testers, according to a February filing with the Federal Communications Commission. Starlink is currently available to a limited number of users in a given area, and customers can place refundable, $99 deposits to join a waitlist.
 
truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,423
-3
1,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
but people can install if they want? or starlink verify your location and is only selling to people living in remote areas? and how many users are possible on starlink?
do you fiber internet? you can get much better speeds on it hehehehe 🤭
 
