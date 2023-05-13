SpaceX Raptor V3 engine achieves 350 bar chamber pressure and 269 tons of thrust

SpaceX Raptor 3 Engines and Beyond | NextBigFuture.com The SpaceX Raptor 3 was recently test fired and reached 18% more thrust than a Raptor 2. The Raptor 2 had 25% more thrust than the Raptor 1 and it was 20%

The SpaceX Raptor 3 was recently test fired and reached 18% more thrust than a Raptor 2. The Raptor 2 had 25% more thrust than the Raptor 1 and it was 20% lighter. Everyday Astronaut reviewed the work that SpaceX has been doing to reduce unneeded parts and reduce the weight of the Raptor engines. SpaceX will remove gimbaling on the outer engines and remove the rocket shroud where possible as well. It is likely that besides increasing thrust that SpaceX continued to reduce the weight by another 200 kilograms. This would mean reducing the weight of the rocket by 8 tons for the 40 engines in the first and second stage of the Super Heavy Starship.I have estimated the weight savings and other parameters of the Raptor 3 and speculated on the further weight, thrust and chamber pressure for a future SpaceX Raptor engine.Weight reduction of the entire rocket and improved electronics and other systems will improve the cost and overall performance of future SpaceX Starship rockets.