What's new

SpaceX Raptor V3 engine achieves 350 bar chamber pressure and 269 tons of thrust

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,475
30
21,157
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.nextbigfuture.com

SpaceX Raptor 3 Engines and Beyond | NextBigFuture.com

The SpaceX Raptor 3 was recently test fired and reached 18% more thrust than a Raptor 2. The Raptor 2 had 25% more thrust than the Raptor 1 and it was 20%
www.nextbigfuture.com www.nextbigfuture.com




The SpaceX Raptor 3 was recently test fired and reached 18% more thrust than a Raptor 2. The Raptor 2 had 25% more thrust than the Raptor 1 and it was 20% lighter. Everyday Astronaut reviewed the work that SpaceX has been doing to reduce unneeded parts and reduce the weight of the Raptor engines. SpaceX will remove gimbaling on the outer engines and remove the rocket shroud where possible as well. It is likely that besides increasing thrust that SpaceX continued to reduce the weight by another 200 kilograms. This would mean reducing the weight of the rocket by 8 tons for the 40 engines in the first and second stage of the Super Heavy Starship.


I have estimated the weight savings and other parameters of the Raptor 3 and speculated on the further weight, thrust and chamber pressure for a future SpaceX Raptor engine.

Weight reduction of the entire rocket and improved electronics and other systems will improve the cost and overall performance of future SpaceX Starship rockets.

Screen-Shot-2023-05-15-at-12.44.55-PM-1024x306.jpg


Screen-Shot-2023-05-15-at-12.27.11-PM-1-1024x564.jpg


Screen-Shot-2023-05-15-at-12.21.10-PM-1024x573.jpg


Screen-Shot-2023-05-15-at-12.20.55-PM-1024x561.jpg


Screen-Shot-2023-05-15-at-12.23.02-PM-1024x574.jpg


Screen-Shot-2023-05-15-at-12.25.23-PM-1024x589.jpg


Screen-Shot-2023-05-15-at-12.26.07-PM-1024x576.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Stoke Space to build SpaceX Raptor engine’s first real competitor [with their own full-flow staged combustion (FFSC) engine]
Replies
0
Views
424
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
SpaceX set for Starship Super Heavy orbital launch in March
Replies
0
Views
235
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
SpaceX is now ready for a fully stacked Starship Super Heavy Booster wet dress rehearsal
Replies
1
Views
367
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches classified USSF-67 mission to geosynchronous orbit; lands boosters successfully for 163rd and 164th time
Replies
4
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Nan Yang
SpaceX’s Chinese rivals had a theory about Starship rocket explosion, and Elon Musk has confirmed it
Replies
4
Views
227
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom