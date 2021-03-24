SpaceX | News & Discussion

Yaseen1 said: mass producing anti satellite weapons with multiple warheads and in future laser weapons with ability to disable multiple satellites will be good deterrence against them,destroying satellite is much cheaper as compared to building satellite,if one satellite is destroyed its space junk will collide with others automatically destroying them Click to expand...

When Starship launches it is so large and can carry such heavy loads that the Pentagon will now finally have the ability to add almost impenetrable thick reflective shielding around satellites and also large fuel tanks for dynamic maneuverability. It's going to be crazy. You'll need a direct hit with a nuclear weapon.