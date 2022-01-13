SpaceX launches Transporter 3 mission with 105 satellites; lands booster 102nd time

F-22Raptor
Those landings are amazing.
|30 May 2020[47]
|F9-085
|N/A
|Dragon C206 Endeavour (Demo-2)[48]
|Success (39A)
|Success (OCISLY)
|Landed at LZ-1 in Cape Canaveral
|20 July 2020
|F9-089 ♺
|51 days
|ANASIS-II
|Success (40)
|Success (JRTI)
|6 October 2020[49]
|F9-094 ♺
|78 days
|Starlink × 60 (v1.0 L12)
|Success (39A)
|Success (OCISLY)
|6 December 2020[50]
|F9-101 ♺
|60 days
|Dragon C208 (CRS-21)
|Success (39A)
|Success (OCISLY)
|24 January 2021
|F9-106 ♺
|49 days
|Transporter-1[51]
|Success (40)
|Success (OCISLY)
|11 March 2021
|F9-110 ♺
|46 days
|Starlink × 60 (v1.0 L20)[52]
|Success (40)
|Success (JRTI)
|7 April 2021
|F9-113 ♺
|27 days
|Starlink × 60 (v1.0 L23)
|Success (40)
|Success (OCISLY)
|15 May 2021
|F9-118 ♺
|38 days
|Starlink × 52 (v1.0 L26)
|Success (39A)
|Success (OCISLY)
|13 November 2021[53]
|F9-128 ♺
|182 days
|Starlink × 53 (Group 4-1 53.2° inclination)[54][55]
|Success (40)
|Success (JRTI)
|13 January 2022
|F9-136 ♺
|61 days
|Transporter-3[56]
|Success (40)
|Success (LZ-1)
That makes 10 for Booster 1058.
No doubt from the land of quitters and non-risk takers.Someone on this forum said it was impossible to reuse these boosters 10+ times.