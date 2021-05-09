Log in
SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites on 10x used rocket; sticks landing
F-22Raptor
Today at 5:48 PM
F-22Raptor
Today at 5:48 PM
Hamartia Antidote
19 minutes ago
SpaceX booster making record 10th flight helps launch 60 more Starlink satellites
The tenth launch and landing of a Falcon 9 first stage Sunday set a new record for SpaceX.
www.cbsnews.com
SpaceX
booster making record 10th flight
helps launch 60 more Starlink satellites
