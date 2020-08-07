SpaceX launches 57 more Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea

SpaceX

Starlink internet satellites

Falcon 9 rocket

Demo-2 mission

Hitchhiking satellites

Elon Musk

for up to one million user terminals

flew on the previous Starlink mission

Satellite sunshades

The sunshade

it caught the astronomy community off guard

Rocket reuse

Demo-1 mission in 2019

a trio of Earth-observing satellites

Starlink missions

experienced an inflight anomaly

See the evolution of SpaceX's rockets in pictures

Falling fairings

reflown fairings

on a recent mission

scheduled to blast off in mid-June

poor weather