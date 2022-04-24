What's new

SpaceX inks 1st deal to provide Starlink internet service on planes

SpaceX inks 1st deal to provide Starlink internet service on planes

Starlink will provide inflight Wi-Fi service for the charter airline JSX.
Starlink will provide inflight Wi-Fi service for the charter airline JSX.


SpaceX just secured its first deal to provide inflight internet service on airplanes using its Starlink constellation of broadband satellites.

The service will be available later this year to customers of JSX, a charter airline company that plans to equip 100 planes with Starlink-provided inflight Wi-Fi.

"The service will be offered to all JSX customers at no charge, and will not require logging in or other complexities associated with legacy systems," JSX representatives said in an emailed statement on Thursday (April 21) that announced the new deal.

A JSX spokesperson declined to disclose the value of the contract when asked by Reuters. SpaceX has been in discussions with several airlines in recent months, the Reuters report added, but it's unclear who else might be willing to take the service in-air.

Delta Airlines told the Wall Street Journal, however, that it recently conducted "exploratory tests" of Starlink's internet technology in a bid to potentially reach business users.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517247913692442624

Neither SpaceX nor its founder and CEO, Elon Musk, has commented on the JSX deal on Twitter to date, although Musk said in 2021 that SpaceX was targeting different airplane types for Starlink.

"Schedule driver there is regulatory approval," Musk tweeted on June 25, alluding to the Federal Aviation Administration that oversees the airline industry. "Has to be certified for each aircraft type. Focusing on 737 & A320, as those serve most number of people, with development testing on Gulfstream."

JSX's Embraer ERJ aircraft were not on Musk's list from that time. The regional jets, however, cater to business users as they are low-volume (30 seats each) and fly point-to-point between several high-population cities, mainly in the western U.S. and Texas. JSX also offers valet service and a 20-minute check-in process in the airport, compared with the typical 90 minutes or more for domestic journeys.

Starlink is a great option for rural or remote customers frustrated with their existing internet options, SpaceX representatives have said. This client group could include airline business customers looking for better internet in-air, to continue their work on the go.

"Users can expect to see download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s, and latency as low as 20ms in most locations," the Starlink home page states of its service to ground terminals. The page does not say what those speeds might be at 30,000 feet (9 kilometers) above Earth.

Starlink's rapid service relies upon a steady supply of satellites that SpaceX ferries to orbit on its Falcon 9 workhorse rocket. SpaceX has already launched more than 2,300 Starlink satellites and may eventually loft about 30,000. The megaconstellation's potential impact on astronomy, launch services and the space debris environment has drawn criticism from some scientists and other stakeholders.
 
Delta tests SpaceX's Starlink internet for in-flight Wi-Fi service

Delta Air Lines has conducted tests of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet with an eye toward potentially offering the wireless service to its passengers in the future.
Delta tests SpaceX's Starlink internet for in-flight Wi-Fi service


Delta Air Lines has conducted tests of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet with an eye toward potentially offering the wireless service to its passengers in the future, the carrier’s top boss said this week.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the airline has engaged in preliminary talks with SpaceX, the private space firm founded by billionaire Elon Musk. SpaceX is billing Starlink as a high-speed, low-cost internet service capable of providing access around the world.

It’s unclear what form the tests took or how soon Starlink might roll out on Delta’s passenger planes.

Bastian declined to discuss specific details about the tests, according to Wall Street Journal. Delta has previously called for expanded access to cheap, effective Wi-Fi service on flights.

Delta representatives did not immediately return a request for comment on the matter.

Musk has touted Starlink’s potential as a source of internet for air travelers in recent months.

Last October, the billionaire said SpaceX was “talking to airlines about installing Starlink” — adding that the service would provide “low latency” and “half gigabit connectivity in the air.” Musk has also said SpaceX was aiming to get Starlink certified for use on Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 planes because they “serve [the] most number of people.”

Starlink had 250,000 global subscribers as of March, according to Jonathan Hofeller, one of the company’s executives for commercial sales. Speaking at a conference last month, Hofeller said air travelers have come to expect better internet service.

“The expectation has changed faster than the technology,” Hofeller said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Starlink likely faces some regulatory hurdles before it can gain wider adoption on airlines. While the Federal Communications Commission has cleared SpaceX to conduct tests for the service, any equipment installation must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA declined the Journal’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Delta has expanded its in-flight internet offerings — making Viasat satellite internet available on more than 300 of its planes for $5 per customer per flight.

SpaceX has already launched more than 1,900 satellites into orbit — with plans to launch thousands more as it expands and improves the Starlink service.

But the firm faces mounting permission from Amazon’s secretive “Project Kuiper,” which announced plans last month for its own satellite launches to facilitate a low-cost broadband internet system.


Starlink has garnered international attention in recent weeks after Musk made the service available in Ukraine to assist those impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country.

 
