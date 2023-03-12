SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down with Crew-5 astronauts after 157 days in space The four Crew-5 astronauts spent about five months off Earth.

The Crew-5 astronauts on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spent 157 days in space. They are clockwise from left: Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata. (Image credit: NASA)

Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, left, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, right, are seen inside the SpaceX Crew-5 Dragon Endurance spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Shannon shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida on March 11, 2023. (Image credit: NASA/Keegan Barber)