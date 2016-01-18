What's new

SpaceX Crashed Another Rocket Onto an Ocean Barge

SpaceX Crashes Falcon 9 Rocket Onto Ocean Barge

SpaceX Crashed Another Rocket Onto an Ocean Barge

SpaceX / Twitter

Holiday weekends are meant for relaxing things like Netflix and NFL football, right? Not at SpaceX!

Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Sunday launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets into low-Earth orbit to deploy a satellite for some of its government partners, including NASA. The rocket launch was nothing new — SpaceX has launched plenty over the past few years and the satellite was successfully deployed. The trick on Sunday? Returning the rocket, in one piece, onto a floating barge out in the Pacific ocean.


Sounds pretty spectacular! Unfortunately, it didn’t work (although not for lack of accuracy). The rocket came down on target but had issues with one of its landing legs, according to a tweet from Musk.

Update: Here’s a video of the landing — which was incredibly close — that Musk shared to his Instagram followers.



Sunday was the third time SpaceX attempted an ocean landing. It crashed two rockets in 2015 attempting the same thing. Those crashes also resulted in some pretty surreal video footage you can watch below. SpaceX did return a rocket successfully on land to Cape Canaveral late last month.




 
Where did SpaceX get so much money to lose?Is NASA giving financial assistance to them?
 
They are failing at such a rate that all other countries combined can't even reach.I don't believe they can bear this without the help from NASA or government.
These tests are essentially secondary objectives to successful missions. They aren't losing any money on them, in fact they are making money and expanding their business.

in any other rocket the first stage would be thrown away anyway, why would it cost huge amounts of money for spaceX to build new stages but not every other rocket making organization in the world?
 
These tests are essentially add-ons to successful missions. They aren't losing any money on them.

in any other rocket the first stage would be thrown away anyway.
You cant claim it success yet and Elon Musk do not have unlimited cash, same as NASA and US federal.

Failing this test means, he will waste more time and money on another test which I think he can ill afford at this moment.
 
These tests are essentially secondary objectives to successful missions. They aren't losing any money on them, in fact they are making money and expanding their business.

in any other rocket the first stage would be thrown away anyway, this should be obvious, why would it cost huge amounts of money for spaceX to build new stages but not every other rocket making organization in the world?
Of cause They are loosing money,reusable rocket is defintely much expensive than normal rocket.
 
You cant claim it success yet and Elon Musk do not have unlimited cash, same as NASA and US federal.

Failing this test means, he will waste more time and money on another test which I think he can ill afford at this moment.
You clearly don't follow SpaceX, the most current landing attempt was done during the launch of the Jason 3 satellite, which was successful as were ALL prior landing attempts. These aren't tests solely for the first stage, they are actual paid for launches. 2 birds, 1 stone.

He is conducting testing while making money.

Of cause They are loosing money,reusable rocket is defintely much expensive than normal rocket.
Actually look at SpaceX prices and compare them. They are cheaper even today, before reusability.
 
You clearly don't follow SpaceX, the most current landing attempt was done during the launch of the Jason 3 satellite, which was successful as were ALL prior landing attempts. These aren't tests solely for the first stage, they are actual paid for launches. 2 birds, 1 stone.

He is conducting testing while making money.


Actually look at SpaceX prices and compare them. They are cheaper even today, before reusability.
So what? Its still a failed test, he still needs to go back drawing board, burn cash for more analysis and making of prototype. He cannot afford this for long. We know he is at his edge.
 
Elon Musk's pocket. At current rate, he will go bankrupt soon. :D
With these creds he is not going backrupt any time soon

"Elon Reeve Musk is a South African-born Canadian-American business magnate, engineer, inventor and investor. He is the CEO and CTO of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors, chairman of SolarCity, and co-chairman of OpenAI"
 
With these creds he is not going backrupt any time soon

"Elon Reeve Musk is a South African-born Canadian-American business magnate, engineer, inventor and investor. He is the CEO and CTO of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors, chairman of SolarCity, and co-chairman of OpenAI"
You do not know how expensive these space expenditure can cost. USA is a very practical world. Only money talks. Creds is nothing if you have no cash.
 
They are failing at such a rate that all other countries combined can't even reach.I don't believe they can bear this without the help from NASA or government.
Isn't getting ridding of the expendable rocket just the same way after deploying satellites? So thats a contradiction. Whether crash or not, he wants to save money by landing it.
 
They are failing at such a rate that all other countries combined can't even reach.I don't believe they can bear this without the help from NASA or government.
First produce a stalwart like Elon Musk out of the 1.5 fucking billion people you guys have who has the courage to invest in frontier science projects one after another.
 
So what? Its still a failed test, he still needs to go back drawing board, burn cash for more analysis and making of prototype. He cannot afford this for long. We know he is at his edge.
You are desperate to see SpaceX fail, but SpaceX has made progress after every attempt, made a successful landing on land, and continues to improve at a relatively astounding pace. They are already making money, and yes, they can afford the analysis.


Their manifest is years long.


Look forward to the next SpaceX attempt in early February and the next 2 launches in March.

The Falcon Heavy currently has its demo flight set in April by the way.
 
