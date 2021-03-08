What's new

SpaceX Boca Chica Launch Site set for massive expansion

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1368353119269224448



The site expansion includes an extra landing pad, two Super Heavy mounts – complete with their giant launch integration towers that will also include cranes to mate Starships with the booster – along with numerous other additions.

A large amount of work has already well underway at the Orbital Launch Site, mostly relating to the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) structures and groundwork for the first integration tower.

https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2021/03/starship-sn11-rollout-spacex-plans-future/
 
