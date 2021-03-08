SpaceX Boca Chica Launch Site set for massive expansion

F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 7,181
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
The site expansion includes an extra landing pad, two Super Heavy mounts – complete with their giant launch integration towers that will also include cranes to mate Starships with the booster – along with numerous other additions.
A large amount of work has already well underway at the Orbital Launch Site, mostly relating to the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) structures and groundwork for the first integration tower.
https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2021/03/starship-sn11-rollout-spacex-plans-future/