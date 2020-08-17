Hamartia Antidote
Oh boy! They aren't joking. This is going to be insane to watch taking off.
SpaceX begins assembling first Starship Super Heavy booster in South Texas
SpaceX has taken the first unequivocal step towards orbital Starship launches, kicking off assembly of the first Super Heavy booster (first stage) – a necessity for recoverable spaceship missions to Earth orbit and beyond. Although SpaceX could technically get away with building much smaller...
