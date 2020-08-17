What's new

SpaceX begins assembling first Starship Super Heavy booster in South Texas

Oh boy! They aren't joking. This is going to be insane to watch taking off.

www.teslarati.com

SpaceX begins assembling first Starship Super Heavy booster in South Texas

SpaceX has taken the first unequivocal step towards orbital Starship launches, kicking off assembly of the first Super Heavy booster (first stage) – a necessity for recoverable spaceship missions to Earth orbit and beyond. Although SpaceX could technically get away with building much smaller...
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com

Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 1.55.48 PM.jpg


Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 2.01.13 PM.jpg


Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 2.05.44 PM.jpg
 
