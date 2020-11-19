What's new

Spacecraft Carrying Japanese Astronaut Noguchi Arrives at ISS

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

www.nippon.com

Spacecraft Carrying Japanese Astronaut Noguchi Arrives at ISS

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. spacecraft carrying four astronauts including Soichi Noguchi from Japan do…
www.nippon.com

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. spacecraft carrying four astronauts including Soichi Noguchi from Japan docked with the International Space Station on Tuesday Japan time, a day after its liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Noguchi, 55, who is on his third trip to space, and three U.S. astronauts will stay aboard the ISS for six months.

After the Crew Dragon capsule docked with the ISS at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday Japan time (4:01 a.m. GMT), the astronauts entered the ISS after a hatch connecting the spacecraft and the orbiting laboratory opened at 3:02 p.m.

The Crew Dragon, developed by U.S. company SpaceX, traveled to the ISS almost automatically after the liftoff and docked with the ISS slowly at a speed of less than 10 centimeters per second.

As the hatch opened, the existing ISS crew members welcomed the four with hugs, celebrating their safe arrival.





Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi has traveled to the International Space Station on a space shuttle and a Russian capsule. He’s now gearing up to launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship, becoming only the third person to launch from Earth into orbit on three different types of spacecraft.

He will join a small club that, so far, only includes NASA astronauts Wally Schirra and John Young. Schirra flew on NASA’s Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo capsules, while Young rocketed into orbit on two Gemini flights, two Apollo missions, and two space shuttle launches.

“It’s quite an honor to have the same experience like Mr. John Young did,” Noguchi said. “I still remember my astronaut candidate days, when I came here back in 1996, John Young was still flying T-38s. So I had the privilege to fly with him. So it’s definitely quite an honor.”
 
B

Beast

What kind of honour to be just a tourist using others technology into space?

Like vietnamese brag to be into space even earlier than Chinese but.... It's a Soviet spacecraft. You just pay money with zero contribution and it's no feat. :lol:
 
B

bshifter

Beast said:
What kind of honour to be just a tourist using others technology into space?

Like vietnamese brag to be into space even earlier than Chinese but.... It's a Soviet spacecraft. You just pay money with zero contribution and it's no feat. :lol:
The Vietnamese here will say it's easy, they can build whatever China can do. The reason they don't do it is because it is a waste of money.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Beast said:
What kind of honour to be just a tourist using others technology into space?

Like vietnamese brag to be into space even earlier than Chinese but.... It's a Soviet spacecraft. You just pay money with zero contribution and it's no feat. :lol:
Well you can just chalk it up as yet another failure by Asians in general. Not only the Japanese:tdown: Vietnamese:tdown: and Indians:tdown:.but the Chinese:tdown: too. Your manned spacecraft is based on the Soyuz...don't kid yourself on its roots.





Which one is the mid 1960's era Soyuz again?

So far after nearly 60 years of man in space only the US:tup: and Russia:tup: have launched men into space on indigenously designed spacecraft. Thumbs downs to ESA:tdown: also for sleeping.

List of crewed spacecraft - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Proven Manned spacecraft:
Screen Shot 2020-11-19 at 6.34.24 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2020-11-19 at 6.35.24 PM.jpg
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

www.japantimes.co.jp

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi says SpaceX ship offered 'best' flight to ISS

The Japanese scientist is one of only three people known to have launched in three different types of spacecraft.
www.japantimes.co.jp
Astronaut Noguchi says SpaceX ship offered 'best' flight to ISS

WASHINGTON – Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi said Thursday that U.S. company SpaceX’s Crew Dragon vessel provided “the best” ride as compared to the two other spacecraft — the U.S. Space Shuttle and Russia’s Soyuz craft — he has previously flown in for missions to the International Space Station.

“The Dragon is the best, short answer. And of course each vehicle has its own peculiarity, but I feel Dragon is really ready to go up … It’s fun to ride,” said Noguchi, 55, during a news conference at the ISS with other astronauts from NASA. He has become the only active astronaut to launch aboard three different types of spacecraft.



The Crew Dragon, carrying Noguchi and three American astronauts, docked with the ISS on Monday following its liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida a day earlier.

Noguchi described feeling as if the spacecraft “really wanted to go to space” as the rocket was being fueled in the minutes before blastoff, as well as when the vibrations hit from the thrusters firing outside his window seat.

“This feels like you are actually inside a dragon, bringing us up to space, so that was quite a feeling,” he said.

It was the second manned flight to the orbiting laboratory by the commercially developed spacecraft, following a test flight earlier in the year with two NASA astronauts. Noguchi was selected as the first non-NASA astronaut to fly aboard the Crew Dragon.

“I’m very humbled and honored to fly three vehicles after Mr. John Young and Wally Schirra,” Noguchi said, referring to two NASA astronauts who are the only others known to have launched on three kinds of spacecraft.

But he also welcomed that more astronauts are expected to follow suit through a series of planned Crew Dragon missions, while signaling eagerness to fly in a new spacecraft in the future.

“The race (has) just begun for who’s going to be the first one” to fly in four different space vehicles, he said, adding, “So, watch out for that.”

Noguchi is a veteran astronaut with experience from two previous missions, having been aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 2005 — the first Space Shuttle mission after the loss of Columbia in 2003 — and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft for a 161-day stay on the ISS between 2009 and 2010.

Noguchi and the three NASA astronauts will stay at the ISS for six months and conduct scientific experiments, among other activities. Their arrival raised the total number of members aboard the ISS to seven.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has highlighted the importance of sending more astronauts to the ISS, which increases the capacity for scientific research in space.

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 51, is also expected to fly aboard the next Crew Dragon mission to the ISS in the spring to serve as a commander there, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Also on Friday, science minister Koichi Hagiuda said Koichi Wakata and Satoshi Furukawa are scheduled for long-term missions on the International Space Station.

Wakata, 57, will begin his stay on the ISS around 2022 and Furukawa, 56, around 2023, Hagiuda said in a news conference.

For Wakata, who made his first flight to the ISS aboard a NASA Space Shuttle in 1996, the next mission will be his fifth, while Furukawa’s mission to the space station will be his second after his first flight aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2011.

JAXA will recruit a group of potential astronauts next fall to send on a lunar exploration project as part of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Artemis program.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

japantoday.com

2 more Japanese astronauts scheduled for long missions on space station: minister

Japanese astronauts Koichi Wakata and Satoshi Furukawa are scheduled for long-term missions on the International Space Station, Japan's science minister Koichi Hagiuda said. Wakata, 57, will begin his stay on the ISS around 2022 and Furukawa, 56, around 2023, he said. "We hope that they will...
japantoday.com
2 more Japanese astronauts scheduled for long missions on space station: minister

TOKYO
Japanese astronauts Koichi Wakata and Satoshi Furukawa are scheduled for long-term missions on the International Space Station, Japan's science minister Koichi Hagiuda said.

Wakata, 57, will begin his stay on the ISS around 2022 and Furukawa, 56, around 2023, he said.

"We hope that they will build the future for our country's space development, and give dreams to the people of Japan," he said.

For Wakata, who made his first flight to the ISS aboard a NASA Space Shuttle in 1996, the next mission will be his fifth, while Furukawa's mission to the space station will be his second after his first flight aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2011.

Last Tuesday, Soichi Noguchi, 55, and three American astronauts departed for the ISS aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft, commercially developed by Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX.

They will stay at the ISS for six months, conducting scientific experiments while in orbit above the Earth.

Another Japanese astronaut, Akihiko Hoshide, 51, is expected to launch aboard the next Crew Dragon mission to the ISS in the spring to serve as commander, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

JAXA will recruit a group of potential astronauts next fall to send on a lunar exploration project as part of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Artemis program.

Screen Shot 2020-11-22 at 12.02.51 AM.jpg


Screen Shot 2020-11-22 at 12.00.27 AM.jpg
 
