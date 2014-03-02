What's new

Space diplomacy: India building ground station for Asean countries in Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,596
0
17,558
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
NEW DELHI: As part of Space co-operation between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), India has started work on establishing a ground station, payload data reception, processing and dissemination facility in Vietnam. It is intended to provide a reliable operational space-based system for remote sensing over the Asean — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — region.

From providing remote sensing data and training to working with countries on small satellites, among other things, Isro has had a long partnership with Asean and this is another step towards furthering India’s space diplomacy.

The TOI had first reported India’s intent to establish a ground station in Vietnam in 2015, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the matter at the India-Asean meeting at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. And, earlier this year, India told the UN security council that its vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free, open and inclusive region is premised upon ASEAN centrality and the common pursuit of prosperity.

The proposed facility, which will be built on a four-hectare land at My Phouc-3 industrial park, Binh Doung province, Vietnam will have an 11m antenna which will be installed by Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (Istrac).

Documents reviewed by TOI show that the land for the project has already been acquired by the Vietnamese government while Istrac has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) from bidders for the construction of the facility last week.

The selected companies will be “taking up the work on a design and build mode which includes planning the work by taking the prior approvals from Vietnam authorities and designing, constructing and commissioning the work as per the approved plan at the acquired land as a composite work including civil, PH, electrical and other allied works.”

The estimated cost of the project is 86 billion Vietnamese dollars and work is expected to be completed in 18 months of being commissioned. The facility will include an antenna support structure spread across 75-sqm, a facility building spread across 1,235-sqm, among other things.

The facility, once operational, will also be useful for India, which has been working on enhancing its tracking network. Isro already has a network of ground stations within the country and outside: Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mauritius, Sriharikota, Port Blair, Thiruvananthapuram, Brunei, Biak (Indonesia).

Among other projects, the said facility in Vietnam might also help India’s Gaganyaan mission as Isro is looking to have its own coverage for at least 90% of the flight path and depend as little on other tracking stations as possible for the human flight mission.

m.timesofindia.com

Space diplomacy: India building ground station for Asean countries in Vietnam | India News - Times of India

India News: NEW DELHI: As part of Space co-operation between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), India has started work on establishing.
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
H

huckyang

FULL MEMBER
Apr 27, 2008
212
-4
247
Viet said:
NEW DELHI: As part of Space co-operation between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), India has started work on establishing a ground station, payload data reception, processing and dissemination facility in Vietnam. It is intended to provide a reliable operational space-based system for remote sensing over the Asean — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — region.

From providing remote sensing data and training to working with countries on small satellites, among other things, Isro has had a long partnership with Asean and this is another step towards furthering India’s space diplomacy.

The TOI had first reported India’s intent to establish a ground station in Vietnam in 2015, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the matter at the India-Asean meeting at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. And, earlier this year, India told the UN security council that its vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free, open and inclusive region is premised upon ASEAN centrality and the common pursuit of prosperity.

The proposed facility, which will be built on a four-hectare land at My Phouc-3 industrial park, Binh Doung province, Vietnam will have an 11m antenna which will be installed by Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (Istrac).

Documents reviewed by TOI show that the land for the project has already been acquired by the Vietnamese government while Istrac has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) from bidders for the construction of the facility last week.

The selected companies will be “taking up the work on a design and build mode which includes planning the work by taking the prior approvals from Vietnam authorities and designing, constructing and commissioning the work as per the approved plan at the acquired land as a composite work including civil, PH, electrical and other allied works.”

The estimated cost of the project is 86 billion Vietnamese dollars and work is expected to be completed in 18 months of being commissioned. The facility will include an antenna support structure spread across 75-sqm, a facility building spread across 1,235-sqm, among other things.

The facility, once operational, will also be useful for India, which has been working on enhancing its tracking network. Isro already has a network of ground stations within the country and outside: Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mauritius, Sriharikota, Port Blair, Thiruvananthapuram, Brunei, Biak (Indonesia).

Among other projects, the said facility in Vietnam might also help India’s Gaganyaan mission as Isro is looking to have its own coverage for at least 90% of the flight path and depend as little on other tracking stations as possible for the human flight mission.

m.timesofindia.com

Space diplomacy: India building ground station for Asean countries in Vietnam | India News - Times of India

India News: NEW DELHI: As part of Space co-operation between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), India has started work on establishing.
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
Click to expand...
Mamamiaya, with India moon sling shot mission. Lol
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,596
0
17,558
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Ups …that will give India the capability to peep all chinese missile launches.


08ABE965-04A5-497B-920D-4D4596D9C882.jpeg
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,983
-7
2,723
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Asean has zero interests in India.. Not many in the greater Asian continent wants anything with India..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Manticore
Examining Sino-Indian Maritime Competition
Replies
0
Views
2K
Manticore
Manticore
chanikya
Henry Kissinger, China and Third Indo-China War
Replies
7
Views
2K
Raje amar
Raje amar
V
Shared Goals, Converging Interests: A Plan for U.S.AustraliaIndia Coopera
Replies
0
Views
1K
Veeru
V
Contrarian
INDIA IN THE INDIAN OCEAN (MUST READ)
Replies
8
Views
5K
Contrarian
Contrarian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom