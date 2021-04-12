What's new

Space-Based Electronic Warfare

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
509
2
992
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
26 APRIL 2021

SDA opens door to expanded, space-based electronic warfare
by Carlo Munoz



Ongoing work by the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency (SDA) to establish new military-centric satellite communications and networking systems has opened the door for US Armed Forces’ (USAF’s) leaders to pursue tactical-level electronic warfare (EW) support capabilities from space.

The SDA’s development work in standing up the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA), which is designed to detect, identify, and deter potential terrestrial and space-based threats “has offered an opportunity that we have not had before, and that is Title 10 [authority] DOD (Department of Defense) sensors in space”, said David Tremper, the director of EW with the Pentagon’s acquisition and sustainment directorate.

“Historically, when we have done tactical EW support from space-based sensing, it is an intelligence community and DOD collaboration”, which requires US military leaders to work through network infrastructures developed and used by the US intelligence community and not by the USAF, he said. “The emergence of US Space Force and SDA has created Title 10 authorities” for space-based, military-centric tactical EW operations to take place outside the limitations of the intel community’s architectures and infrastructures, according to Tremper.

Space-based counter-intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, executed as part of the EW portfolio, could also see a resurgence due to the potential military capabilities posed by the NDSA.

A Space Development Agency rendering of anticipated satellite capabilities under the National Defense Space Architecture. (US Department of Defense )

Read the full article via the Client Login

SDA opens door to expanded, space-based electronic warfare

Ongoing work by the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency (SDA) to establish new military-centric satellite communications and networking systems has opened the door for...
www.janes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Foxtrot Alpha
Featured L3Harris Technologies to Provide Next-Generation Electronic Warfare System for F-16 Multirole Fighter
Replies
0
Views
2K
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
F-22Raptor
US Air Force Wants To Give Its F-15s Game-Changing Cognitive Electronic Warfare Capabilities
Replies
1
Views
349
maverick1977
maverick1977
F-22Raptor
US Army to upgrade bigger units with new electronic warfare gear
Replies
0
Views
324
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
T-SaGe
ANALYSIS – Turkey’s robotic warfare future in the skies
Replies
4
Views
354
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
F-22Raptor
US Army moving forward with plans to station land based long range strike capabilities in Western Pacific
Replies
2
Views
301
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom