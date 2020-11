What is it with Soviet Guards Armies, Corps, Divisions and other units in World War 2? Were the elite units? Was the title earned or just given? What about Guards Air units? Or the Katyusha units. Well, time to find out. First, although by the end of 1941 only 10 rifle divisions had earned the title , by the end of the war there were more than 100 Guards Rifle Divisions alone. But the Guards title was not limited to the infantry, there were also Guards Tank Divisions.