Soviet built bridge made of concrete shows resilience against HIMARS rockets. Works just as intended.

During Soviet era all infrastructure were built using concrete to make them invulnerable to American artillery in the event of WW3. Likewise, buildings in Libya, Iraq, Syria, Egypt for example which were Soviet lackeys all have concrete buildings. In the West buildings are not made of concrete because they say it is expensive to build with concrete.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562714811066068993




