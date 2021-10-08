Soviet Air confrontations with Pakistan Air Force, during Soviet-Afghan War.

Do you mean the stingers?They were, handed over to ISI through Chacklala Air Base. They were given to ISI's 'Covert Operations Directorate' which already had trained hand picked, battle proven Mujahideen on simulators at their facility in the border areas.ISI's 'Afghan Bureau' was based in Rawalpindi which did the mission planning, and post execution damage analysis, using imagery from U-2s stationed at Peshawar AFB.Stingers were very carefully distributed, and thanks to the training provided the Mujahideen used it to lethal effect, scoring 'hits' with a factor of 7/10.The planners at ISI used very aggressive, demoralizing tactics, attacking large bases in Kabul and other places.Mujs will mostly kill their pilot POWs as they were deemed responsible for the air borne terror inflicted upon Afghan villages.In one instance a team of ISI's 'Infiltration Unit' [Under cover Special Forces Operators] embedded with a Muj party, found a rotting dead body of a Soviet Su-25 Frogfoot pilot, still stuck in its ejection seat with his Torekov-33 pistol hanging in his hand.He was afraid of capture and execution owing to the notorious bombardment of Afghan civilians by the Frogfoots.It forced them to fly faster and higher which meant that they lost their operational edge. Then they would infiltrate Pakistani airspace, only to find the F-16s hunting their tailpipes.