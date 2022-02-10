What's new

South Sudan ready to lease land to Bangladesh

African country South Sudan wants to lease its vast fallow land to Bangladesh for producing crops.

South Sudan's Deputy Minister for Foreign and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek placed the proposal in a meeting with Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque in Dhaka today.

Malek also sought Bangladesh's cooperation in agricultural production, processing and marketing in the central African country, according to a press release of the agriculture ministry.

Speaking in the meeting, Razzaque said Bangladesh will send an expert team to identify specific areas of cooperation in this regard.

The team will comprise various experts including agricultural researchers, scientists and workers, he said.

After the meeting, Razzaque told reporters that South Sudan has more than six lakh square kilometres of land. "Most of its land is fallow, non-cultivated. There is a possibility of producing many crops by bringing this huge area under agricultural production," he said.

The issue of cultivating crops on leased land of the South Sudan government has been under discussion for a long time, he said.

Many private entrepreneurs in Bangladesh have also expressed interest and the government is also considering the matter seriously, he added.

"We will send an expert team to see what crops can be grown in South Sudan and how the land can be brought under cultivation," he said.

Specific initiatives will be taken on the basis of the report of the expert team. "I would like to invite those who want to invest in the private sector. The government will take initiative in these matters including sending workers," he said.

This is great opportunity they should etbalish military bases there and develope a small zone that is bengal overseas territory... You will have to secure your own security which gives room for military bases
 
African country South Sudan wants to lease its vast fallow land to Bangladesh for producing crops.
Can someone tell me why Bd needs land in other unknown countries when its uneducated people cannot properly cultivate the country's own land and there is no factory to produce agriculture machines?

Only China with an intelligent huge population and machine-producing technologies is capable to do so.
 
Can someone tell me why Bd needs land in other unknown countries when its uneducated people cannot properly cultivate the country's own land and there is no factory to produce agriculture machines?

Only China with an intelligent huge population and machine-producing technologies is capable to do so.
Simple, BD can not really undertake industrial scale farming because we are a nation of small scale landholders. Land reforms with a view to acquiring large tracts of farmland for such purpose will lead to undesirable social upheaval. BD is not a communist country, it can not create forced collective farms like china implemented.

Barring your ususal nonsense of BD can not do this and that the fact is BD is one of the largest global producer of agri products and has achieved self sufficiency and has skilled manpower in this sector that it can deploy overseas.

This is a venture that offers great possibilities.
 
Simple, BD can not really undertake industrial scale farming because we are a nation of small scale landholders. Land reforms with a view to acquiring large tracts of farmland for such purpose will lead to undesirable social upheaval. BD is not a communist country, it can not create forced collective farms like china implemented.
Do not write the usual bullshits in answer to my posts. Where did I say about socialism or collective farmland and other bullshit in my post? So, refrain from talking nonsense.

Barring your ususal nonsense of BD can not do this and that the fact is BD is one of the largest global producer of agri products and has achieved self sufficiency and has skilled manpower in this sector that it can deploy overseas.

This is a venture that offers great possibilities.
Why do you talk about ventures in other countries when our people cannot cultivate their own land in a scientific way? Farmers depend upon Chinese or Indian products even for small agriculture machines. There are not even small power tillers in the farmers' houses.

Why should I speak good of BD where people like you are born who deal with lies and fabrications? Do something positive and then brag, idiot!! Talking big does not make a country big.

China has a huge number of agri people, agriculture machinery, technologies and huge money to invest in Africa. They are in almost every country for mining there.

BD people are just an unfit group unable to provide food for their own country and it has to import a huge quantity of agriculture products regularly from India, Vietnam, Burma and Indonesia.

And here you are talking BD is the father of agriculture. Have you suddenly arrived from Mars? Stop imports and talk big, idiot!!
 
Do not write the usual bullshits in answer to my posts. Where did I say about socialism or collective farmland and other bullshit in my post? So, refrain from talking nonsense.


Why do you talk about ventures in other countries when our people cannot cultivate their own land in a scientific way? Farmers depend upon Chinese or Indian products even for small agriculture machines. There are not even small power tillers in the farmers' houses.

Why should I speak good of BD where people like you are born who deal with lies and fabrications? Do something positive and then brag, idiot!! Talking big does not make a country big.

China has a huge number of agri people, agriculture machinery, technologies and huge money to invest in Africa. They are in almost every country for mining there.

BD people are just an unfit group unable to provide food for their own country and it has to import a huge quantity of agriculture products regularly from India, Vietnam, Burma and Indonesia.

And here you are talking BD is the father of agriculture. Have you suddenly arrived from Mars? Stop imports and talk big, idiot!!
Bhai ekhaney oneker onek rokom moter parthokko thaktey parey, hater panch angool shoman hoina.

Uni apnar thekey kichhu byaparey beshi jantey paren and vice versa. Apnar mot shobaikey shundorbhabey bujhiye bolen.

Galagali korar ki dorkar bhai? Shompriti bojai rakhen, matha thanda rakhen.

Also saying this to other Bangladeshi posters, we come here for fun, let's keep the atmosphere fun.

Our tone should not be so aggressive, unless with Sanghis and their aggressive behavior.
 
BD's advances in agriculture are being recognized now. Once a land of famines is now self-sufficient in agricultural production. What a turnaround!
 
BD people are just an unfit group unable to provide food for their own country and it has to import a huge quantity of agriculture products regularly from India, Vietnam, Burma and Indonesia.
Small country with huge population! Why do you believe that Bangladesh can feed it's 180 million population without importing? Although we have fertile land , still it's not enough to produce all necessary agricultural good for such huge amount of people.

So yes taking land lease in South Sudan, we can make our own food and import dependency will be reduced!

So what's wrong if Bangladesh take lease land from South Sudan? For agriculture? It will reduce the burden on our own land!

Could you please elaborate things without throwing tantrum?
 
Can someone tell me why Bd needs land in other unknown countries when its uneducated people cannot properly cultivate the country's own land and there is no factory to produce agriculture machines?

Only China with an intelligent huge population and machine-producing technologies is capable to do so.
South Sudan has more oil/oil rich/untapped resources and less drinking water ... Christian state, recently separated from mainland Sudan.
 

