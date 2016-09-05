South Punjab Updates....

What's new

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,849
52
73,140
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
South Punjab

Sahiwal Medical College



Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College



Rahim Yar Khan Medical College
 
Upgrading of DHQ Vehari Hospital into 300 bed









Regional Blood Center Multan








Regional Blood Center Bahawalpur











_
 
.

New building of Army Public School, Bahawalpur





University of central punjab under construction...Bahawalpur



 
Modern parks to be built in three districts

BAHAWALPUR: The government has set aside Rs565 million for establishing state-of-the-art horticulture parks on 155 acres of land in three districts of Bahawalpur Division.

The mega recreational projects will be initiated in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts under the next fiscal year’s development programme.

The parks would consist of modern recreational facilities, landscaping, historical monuments, sports facilities, and botanical and zoological gardens.

These details were shared by Bahawalpur Commissioner Saqib Zafar while chairing a meeting at his office on Friday. “These projects will provide decent recreational facilities to millions of residents along with enhancing health, aesthetics and environmental profile of these three districts,” he said.

Zafar said the projects included a park in the Bahawalpur district spread over an area of 67 acres that would be built with an estimated cost of Rs187 million.

Another park in Bahawalnagar covering an area of 30 acres will be established at an estimated cost of Rs98 million. The park in Rahim Yar Khan spread over an area of 58 acres will be built at an estimated cost of Rs280 million.

The commissioner directed the officials to take effective measures to discourage the culture of wall-chalking and pasting banners on buildings that damaged the aesthetic look of urban areas.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Director-General Dr Ehtesham Anwer Mahar said greenbelts and flowerbeds would be planted along all major roads of the city.

He added the beautification and augmentation of 17 parks had been completed, while landscaping and beautification of all entry points of the city was under way.

In modern times, parks are not considered amenities but rather necessities, providing recreation and essential respite from the city’s hustle and bustle. Visionaries believe parks must be available to all residents, especially those who do not have the resources to escape to the countryside.

In recent years, government’s interest in city parks has revived. Governments and civic groups around the country have revitalised run-down city parks, constructed greenbelts and planted gardens in vacant lots.
 
Bahawalpur is likely to become the first waste-free metropolis in the country following efforts made the city’s waste management company to maintain cleanliness.

This was said by District Coordination Officer Ehtisham Anwer Mahar. He was speaking at an Eid Milan party organised on Friday to honour the services of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC). A large number of BWMC officials were in attendance. On the occasion, honorary shields were awarded to representatives of sanitary workers.

During the event, Mahar said the BWMC officials and sanitary workers had made concerted efforts to collect and dispose of the offal of sacrificial animals in Bahawalpur during the three days of Eidul Azha.

“This ensured a pollution-free and healthy environment in Bahawalpur City,” he said.

According to Mahar, the 72-hour-long cleanliness drive was supervised by BWMC Managing Director Naeem Akhtar. He said the managing director led his team with an acute sense of responsibility even though he had been ill during the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhtar said BWMC only had 11 trolleys at the outset. However, the company now has a fleet of 90 trolleys and 20 more would be added within the next two months.

He added modern measures have been adopted to ensure effective waste management. The managing director said all available resources will be used to achieve this target.
 
New Women University Mattital road, Multan.
It will be one of the largest women Universities in Punjab.

Render















 
seeing above pictures, it's so nice to see how this small city has such a strong architectural Identitity and how the architecture of Noor Mahal has inspired so many other buildings in the city.


___
 
Shaharyar inaugurates ‘Inzamam High-Performance Cricket Centre’ in Multan



MULTAN: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan inaugurated ‘Inzamamul Haq High-Performance Cricket Centre (HPC) on Thursday here. Subhan Ahmad, Mudassar Nazar, Ali Zia, Inzamamul Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed Manzoor Elahi, Zahoor Elahi, Malik Bashir, (father of late Aamir Bashir), regional coaches, dignitaries and media persons were also present on the occasion. The PCB chief expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the people who died in a PIA plane crash on Wednesday. Addressing the people after academy inauguration, he said. “I am immensely pleased to inaugurate the state-of-the-art centre named after former Test captain Inzamam for his services towards Pakistan cricket, the second such facility in the country after Lahore. The HPC will help young talent available in Southern Punjab and provide opportunities to young players to train under the supervision of professional coaches. I assure you that with the unflinching verve, activeness and innovative approach of highly qualified coaching, support staff employed by the PCB for this High Performance Cricket Center, the numbers will increase significantly,” he added.

Shaharyar said the PCB was very much on a mission to promote the game of cricket in remote areas by making this first High Performance Cricket Center operational with Karachi to follow soon. He named Players Block of the Academy after late Aamir Bashir, a cricketer from Multan who died at a very young age, for his outstanding performance for the region. Mudassar Nazar, director academies briefed the gathering on the work of the academy. Inzamam thanked the PCB chief for giving him the honour of naming the HPC after his name and lauding his services towards the game of cricket.
 
