South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol to hold summits with leaders of France, Vietnam

President Yoon Suk Yeol will also attend a meeting of the Bureau International Expositions, the organizer for the Expo 2030, aimed at promoting South Korea’s bid to host the expo. (AFP)
SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit France and Vietnam next week and meet with leaders from both countries, Yoon's office said on Tuesday. Yoon will hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to Paris between June 20 and 21, Yoon's deputy national...
  • France and Vietnam aimed at promoting South Korea’s bid to host Expo 2030
Updated 13 June 2023
REUTERS
June 13, 2023 06:11
347


SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit France and Vietnam next week and meet with leaders from both countries, Yoon’s office said on Tuesday.

Yoon will hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to Paris between June 20 and 21, Yoon’s deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, said.

He will also attend a meeting of the Bureau International Expositions (BIE), the organizer for the Expo 2030.

The visit is aimed at promoting South Korea’s bid to host the expo. The host country for the 2030 Expo is expected to be selected in November.

Yoon will also pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 22 at the invitation of Vo Van Thuong, the country’s president.

The South Korean president will be accompanied by a 205-strong business delegation on his state visit to Vietnam, according to news agency Yonhap.
 

