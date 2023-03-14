What's new

South Korea's Trade Deficit Increasing Rapidly

South Korea's Trade Deficit Increasing Rapidly
By Jung Min-hee
March 14, 2023, 10:39


The Korea Customs Service announced that South Korea’s exports for the first 10 days of this month totaled US$15.791 billion, down 16.2 percent from a year ago.

In that period, semiconductor exports from South Korea dropped 41.2 percent year on year. Likewise, petrochemical product, wireless communication device, precision instrument, consumer electronics, and steel exports decreased 21.6 percent, 31.9 percent, 23.9 percent, 44.9 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively. Automobile exports increased 133.7 percent year on year.

For the 10 days, exports from South Korea to China decreased 35.3 percent from a year earlier. The exports continued to decrease for nine months and 10 days and South Korea’s trade deficit with China lasted for five months. South Korea’s exports to Vietnam, Japan and the European Union decreased 16.4 percent, 7.3 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.

In the 10-day period, South Korea’s imports increased 2.7 percent to US$20.786 billion. Crude oil, coal, and gas imports totaled US$5.042 billion with a year-on-year increase of 1.6 percent. Coal imports jumped 31.9 percent, while car and semiconductor imports increased 11.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

As a result, South Korea’s trade deficit in that period is US$4.995 billion. The deficit was US$4.933 billion for the first 10 days of March 2022. Its trade deficit from Jan. 1 to March 10 this year is US$22.775 billion. It has never been in the black since March last year. Its trade deficit was the largest in its history last year, this year’s deficit already reached 48 percent of last year’s, and the current one-year-long deficit is the first in 25 years.

Korea's Chip export revenue drops 41.5% on year in February​

March 14, 2023

Chip export revenue plunged 41.5 percent on year in February to $6.1 billion, weighed down by weak demand for electronics worldwide.

System-on-chips export volume, which had been relatively strong compared to that of memory chips, also saw a decline for the second consecutive month.

Korea’s information and telecommunication technology export revenue shrank 32 percent on year in February to $12.8 billion, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT Tuesday.

In January, outbound shipments stood at $13.1 billion, down 33.2 percent on year.

It is the eighth consecutive on-year decline in monthly export volume.

As inbound shipments decreased 3.6 percent during the same period to $11 billion, the monthly trade surplus was $1.8 billion in February, compared to the previous year’s surplus of $7.5 billion.

IT technology’s contribution to total exports was 25.6 percent.

Semiconductors, which account for nearly half of total IT exports, saw yet another decline in outbound shipments to $6.1 billion, down 41.5 percent on year.

Memory chip exports nosedived by 53.9 percent to $2.9 billion as dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash prices continued to stay low.

The price of DRAM was $1.81 in February, down from the average price of $2.21 in the October-December period last year.

System-on-chip exports also dropped 25.5 percent to $2.7 billion, which marked the second on-year decline in monthly export revenue. In January, system-on-chip export revenue stood at $2.9 billion, down 25 percent on year.

Display equipment and parts exports were $1.3 billion, down 42.2 percent on year.

Handset exports slipped 5.5 percent to $1 billion. Exports of computers and peripherals dropped 58.6 percent to $650 million, with solid-state drive exports plunging 72 percent to $370 million.

Exports to China, which is Korea’s largest IT product importer, declined 39.4 percent to $5.1 billion, with chip export volume shrinking 45 percent to $3.2 billion.

