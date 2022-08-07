What's new

South Koreas offer Egypt the FA-50 Fighter Eagle, with ToT

1659850924219.png


The Korean Aviation Industry Corporation (KAI) provided Egypt with the export and co-production of the FA-50 / T-50 Golden Eagle advanced training jet aircraft.
Egypt is heading to contract and manufacture one of the most powerful light attack fighters and advanced training in the world, and it comes to the South Korean fighter FA-50, with a very special version and advanced electronics, and Egypt will also obtain a license to export the fighter to the Middle East, the Arab region and the continent of Africa in an initial deal estimated at 100 fighters according to Korean media sources.

1659855820096.png

T-50s take shape on KAI’s final assembly line. The Golden Eagle has racked up an impressive number of export sales – most customers opting for the TA-50/FA-50 versions with enhanced combat capability.

The most important specifications of the “Fighting Eagle FA-50

The Fighting Eagle is a supersonic light attack aircraft developed by the Korean company KAI in cooperation with the American company Lockheed Martin, and it is also considered a supersonic training aircraft.

When the American company Lockheed Martin meets with the South Korean company KAI to introduce a new product, it is very natural for this product to be the best in its class in the world. And KAI has benefited from its manufacture of F-16 fighters for the Korean Air Force in the manufacture of this fighter. The general shape of the fighter is similar to the F-16 in terms of cockpit height, almost the same length and use of the same engine, even the operating costs of the two fighters are similar.

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Crew: 2
• Height: 13.14 m
• Wingspan: 9.17 m
• Height: 4.78 m
Empty weight: 6350 kg
• Maximum take-off weight: 13,470 kg
• External payload: 4.5 tons
• Engine: One F-404 General Electric turbofan, generating 78 kilotons using afterburner
• Top speed: Mach 1.5 (1837 km/h)
• Range: 1850 km
• Ceiling height: 16000m

The aircraft comes in two versions, one of which is used in advanced training to train pilots on fourth-generation and fifth-generation fighters called T-50, and the second is used as a light attack fighter (same class as India's Tejas and Pakistan's JF-17) and its name is F/A-50.


Egypt will contract on the latest version, the FA-50 multi-role fighter variant, which is equipped with an AESA electronic search radar, manufactured and developed by the two Korean companies Samsung - Thales, France, which manufactures the Rafale fighter radar. The new radar will be used on the developed Korean F-16 fighters and may also work on F-16 Block 52 fighters. Egyptian.

FA-50 light combat aircraft cockpit and avionics

KAI FA-50’s tandem glass cockpit can carry two crew members. It is equipped with a wide field of view head-up display (HUD), colour multifunction displays (MFDs), digital engine instrumentation, Hands On Throttle-And-Stick (HOTAS), integrated up-front controls, and zero-zero ejection seat.

The flight control systems include digital fly-by-wire, active stick, electrical emergency power unit, digital break-by-wire and triple redundant electrical system.

The cockpit also integrates an On-Board Oxygen Generation Systems (OBOGS). The Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) aboard the aircraft ensures mission capability during day and night.

The avionics package consists of embedded Inertial Navigation System/Global Positioning System (INS/GPS), integrated mission computer, identification, friend or foe (IFF), radar altimeter, multimode radar, store management system, UHF/VHF radio, tactical data link, data transfer and recording system, Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS).

1659852006726.png


The internal fuel for the FA-50 has also been increased and additional fuel tanks have been added until its range reaches 2,400 km instead of 1,850 km, and the old General Electric F-404 engine has been replaced with the new, wonderful and powerful F-414 engine, which is the same engine as the American F-18 “Super Hornet” fighter. Which will give the fighter greater speed and ability to increase the payload of ammunition and weapons.

Armament

7 external suspension points capable of carrying 4,500 kg including AMRAAM, Sidewinder,
Maverick, free-drop, and JDAM (including AIM-9 Sidewinder, AGM-65 Maverick, and GBU air-to-air missiles). 38/B built-in sensors (CBU-105, Mk-82 LDGP bombs and cluster bomb units).

In addition, the combat aircraft is equipped with a three-barreled 20mm M61 Vulcan Gatling gun that can fire 205 rounds, and a 19-tube 2.75 LAU-3/A rocket launcher for folding aerial missiles (FFAR).


And it can stay in the air about four hours per flight and can serve 8,000 flight hours.. it is sold at $20/30 million per fighter. This amount can be increased according to the customer’s requirements for equipment and capabilities. (Iraq for example paid $45 million per fighter)..

1659855331389.png

This deal will be one of the most important Egyptian military industrialization deals as an important step towards manufacturing a national fighter, as it is expected that Egypt will introduce a local product in the manufacturing of at least 30% in the first phase to reach in its last phase at least 60% of the components of the fighter, as It is a fighter that cannot be underestimated in carrying out the tasks of light attack and ground support and carrying out all combat missions in the air, land and sea, and it can carry a large and different group of weapons and ammunition that is easy to integrate, and is characterized by its appropriate economic price that will facilitate its marketing to the Arab and African markets, which will enter Egypt into an era of export Fighters, in addition, will be used in Sinai and the Western Desert and securing the borders and coasts instead of heavy fighters, whose cost per hour of flight is multiple times the cost of the cost per hour on the Korean fighter FA-50, and also to not overuse the heavy first-class fighters in these light operations..


Source: Multiple sources
 
This is a good deal in that it will allow Egypt to maintain and enhance its aircraft manufacturing facilities and capabilities it got from the K8 Deal and for those facilities to be of western standards.

However, to take this to its logical conclusion(in the same way Turkey did when it moved from local manufacturing to home grown design capabilities) it must tart the development of a Egypt design and built of a home grown planes now, ie the different categories of trainers, Jet trainers and advanced jets now such that by the time these planes are manufactured, the replacement of these planes will also have a roadmap.

( I guess the Egyptians finally got tired of substandard American fighter planes ... )

I am not sure how good Egyptian universities are and the quality of the engineers they are generating but if they are not to the same standard as Turkey's then they must invest now(ideally done this 15-20 years ago !!!).

This is where PAC/PAF and Pakistan failed in its journey from Mushshak, K8 and then JF17 .... as it tried to take to take the step with Azm and then realised that they made a mistake in not getting Pakistans university system up to scratch 20 years ago so that it had the quality of engineers required to be able to participate in such a initiative.... also it did not build institutions and complanies in the private sector that could have helped in developing the plane. After all of the investments that Pakistan has made, it has only managed to gather the required capabilites to make homegrown UAVs now, and "potentially" a replacement for the Mushshak if they focussed their minds. Pakistan would not be able to design and deliver a replacement for the K8 in Pakistan right now given the low level of raw engineering skills and talent it needs for these projects. It is not just about the money, but people and institutions.

Pakistans problem has always been its poor education system and equally piss poor university system(ie 2years BSc degrees in Pakistan are an international joke ..) ...
 
This is a good deal in that it will allow Egypt to maintain and enhance its aircraft manufacturing facilities and capabilities it got from the K8 Deal and for those facilities to be of western standards.

However, to take this to its logical conclusion(in the same way Turkey did when it moved from local manufacturing to home grown design capabilities) it must tart the development of a Egypt design and built of a home grown planes now, ie the different categories of trainers, Jet trainers and advanced jets now such that by the time these planes are manufactured, the replacement of these planes will also have a roadmap.

( I guess the Egyptians finally got tired of substandard American fighter planes ... )

I am not sure how good Egyptian universities are and the quality of the engineers they are generating but if they are not to the same standard as Turkey's then they must invest now(ideally done this 15-20 years ago !!!).

This is where PAC/PAF and Pakistan failed in its journey from Mushshak, K8 and then JF17 .... as it tried to take to take the step with Azm and then realised that they made a mistake in not getting Pakistans university system up to scratch 20 years ago so that it had the quality of engineers required to be able to participate in such a initiative.... also it did not build institutions and complanies in the private sector that could have helped in developing the plane. After all of the investments that Pakistan has made, it has only managed to gather the required capabilites to make homegrown UAVs now, and "potentially" a replacement for the Mushshak if they focussed their minds. Pakistan would not be able to design and deliver a replacement for the K8 in Pakistan right now given the low level of raw engineering skills and talent it needs for these projects. It is not just about the money, but people and institutions.

Pakistans problem has always been its poor education system and equally piss poor university system(ie 2years BSc degrees in Pakistan are an international joke ..) ...
The sorry tale of Pakistan...
 
Nothing to do with the plane. But South Korea is desperate for selling of these jets and they allow almost all ToT of this place except the engine which is American.

JF-17 will never allow such high degree of ToT to third party.
How come South Korean is desperate ? T50 Golden Eagle and its derivative, FA 50, is quite successful, the latest is Poland big order.

This @The SC news doesnt even provide any link to back up his story
 
How come South Korean is desperate ? T50 Golden Eagle and its derivative, FA 50, is quite successful, the latest is Poland big order.

This @The SC news doesnt even provide any link to back up his story
www.newsworker.co.kr

KAI, 이집트 현지 마케팅 활동 강화

한국항공우주산업㈜(KAI)은 8월 3일(현지 시각) 공군 블랙이글스의 이집트 피라미드 에어쇼와 발맞춰 현지 마케팅 활동을 강화했다.이집트 공군의 고등훈련기 사업은 2023년 기종 선정을 목표로 절차가 진행 중이며, 각종 훈련기의 잠재적인 소요는 100여 대에 달하는 미국 다음으로 큰 시장이다. FA-50은 경쟁 기종인 중국 AVIC사의 L-15와 이탈리아 레오나르도사의 M346 대비 이집트 공군의 주력 전투기인 F-16과 높은 호환성을 자랑하며 교육 훈련에도 최적화되어 있다. 전 세계적으로 납품, 생산, 계약된 T-50 계열 항공기
www.newsworker.co.kr www.newsworker.co.kr
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555156377370247169

Advanced talks are in place same with the indians
Whoever provides a better deal wins this might take up until november 2023 or next month
 
www.newsworker.co.kr

KAI, 이집트 현지 마케팅 활동 강화

한국항공우주산업㈜(KAI)은 8월 3일(현지 시각) 공군 블랙이글스의 이집트 피라미드 에어쇼와 발맞춰 현지 마케팅 활동을 강화했다.이집트 공군의 고등훈련기 사업은 2023년 기종 선정을 목표로 절차가 진행 중이며, 각종 훈련기의 잠재적인 소요는 100여 대에 달하는 미국 다음으로 큰 시장이다. FA-50은 경쟁 기종인 중국 AVIC사의 L-15와 이탈리아 레오나르도사의 M346 대비 이집트 공군의 주력 전투기인 F-16과 높은 호환성을 자랑하며 교육 훈련에도 최적화되어 있다. 전 세계적으로 납품, 생산, 계약된 T-50 계열 항공기
www.newsworker.co.kr www.newsworker.co.kr
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555156377370247169

Advanced talks are in place same with the indians
Whoever provides a better deal wins this might take up until november 2023 or next month
Yup Indian and even Turkey also offer join production with Malaysian MRCA program.

The statement is this for Egyptian order

“KAI will promote joint production and joint marketing in Egypt,” said Lee Bong-geun, managing director of the KAI Export Innovation Center.

출처 : 뉴스워커(http://www.newsworker.co.kr)

----------------------------------

Joint marketing is something that is not known yet, just for example Indonesian Aerospace has joint marketing with Airbus for several helicopters products and also C 295, but that is for Indonesian market only
 
Joint marketing is something that is not known yet, just for example Indonesian Aerospace has joint marketing with Airbus for several helicopters products and also C 295, but that is for Indonesian market only
Well that joint marketing part is aimed at exporting to African and ME countries. This aims to provide experience for a future local fighter jet development program
 
Well that joint marketing part is aimed at exporting to African and ME countries. This aims to provide experience for a future local fighter jet development program
Yup, I think T50 Golden Eagle is quite promising, in Africa they can use FA50 for their fighters as it will be even integrated with AMRAAM.

To develop local jet fighter, it needs more than manufacturing, expertise in design and wind tunnel is a must, but manufacturing T50 Golden Eagle can be a good improvement for Egyptian aerospace growth.
 
Yup, I think T50 Golden Eagle is quite promising, in Africa they can use FA50 for their fighters as it will be even integrated with AMRAAM.

To develop local jet fighter, it needs more than manufacturing, expertise in design and wind tunnel is a must, but manufacturing T50 Golden Eagle can be a good improvement for Egyptian aerospace growth.
Whats really intresting is that A model of the plane was placed beside the commander of the Airforce that had the Egyptian insignia. So you can guess there have been extensive talks while there was no hint at all about this deal. Much of the cooperation is hidden and iam pretty sure it will include teaching wind tunnels etc or it might as well be useless
 

