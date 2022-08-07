South Koreas offer Egypt the FA-50 Fighter Eagle, with ToT

This is a good deal in that it will allow Egypt to maintain and enhance its aircraft manufacturing facilities and capabilities it got from the K8 Deal and for those facilities to be of western standards.



However, to take this to its logical conclusion(in the same way Turkey did when it moved from local manufacturing to home grown design capabilities) it must tart the development of a Egypt design and built of a home grown planes now, ie the different categories of trainers, Jet trainers and advanced jets now such that by the time these planes are manufactured, the replacement of these planes will also have a roadmap.



( I guess the Egyptians finally got tired of substandard American fighter planes ... )



I am not sure how good Egyptian universities are and the quality of the engineers they are generating but if they are not to the same standard as Turkey's then they must invest now(ideally done this 15-20 years ago !!!).



This is where PAC/PAF and Pakistan failed in its journey from Mushshak, K8 and then JF17 .... as it tried to take to take the step with Azm and then realised that they made a mistake in not getting Pakistans university system up to scratch 20 years ago so that it had the quality of engineers required to be able to participate in such a initiative.... also it did not build institutions and complanies in the private sector that could have helped in developing the plane. After all of the investments that Pakistan has made, it has only managed to gather the required capabilites to make homegrown UAVs now, and "potentially" a replacement for the Mushshak if they focussed their minds. Pakistan would not be able to design and deliver a replacement for the K8 in Pakistan right now given the low level of raw engineering skills and talent it needs for these projects. It is not just about the money, but people and institutions.



Pakistans problem has always been its poor education system and equally piss poor university system(ie 2years BSc degrees in Pakistan are an international joke ..) ...