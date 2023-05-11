South Korea's Hyundai to invest $2.45 billion in India

Tamil Nadu is a hub for automobile manufacturing with the likes of Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor, Hyundai and Renault-Nissan making thousands of two- and four-wheelers every year.Hyundai, through its Indian subsidiary Hyundai Motor India, will also set up a battery pack assembly unit with an annual capacity of 178,000 units and install 100 EV charging stations across the state in the next five years, it said in a statement.India's EV industry has grown rapidly, with domestic carmakers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra as well as global rivals BYD and SAIC's MG Motor lining up launches.However, the market is still small, accounting for roughly 1% of the total car sales in the country in 2022. The federal government aims to push that number to 30% by 2030 as it looks to reduce pollution and fuel imports.As of April, Hyundai had a nearly 15% market share in India's passenger vehicle space, only behind Maruti Suzuki.