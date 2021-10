South Korea has suffered a setback in its attempt to join the space race. It has launched its first homegrown space rocket Nuri, but its maiden mission failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit. The country plans to conduct further launches of Nuri in 2022. South Korea has come a long way since its first satellite booster Naro -- developed with help from Russia -- was launched in 2013. For 12 years, South Korea worked on the Nuri rocket, which cost about two trillion won, or $1.6 billion.