South Korean protesters in Seoul demand U.S. forces' withdrawal

This is the Samsung Group exerting pressure on USA.



South Korea is a thorough chaebol country. The top ten chaebols represented by Samsung Group Control 69.7% of South Korea's GDP.



Samsung controls 20.4% of South Korea's GDP. Behind everything in South Korea, there is the shadow of SamSung group, including politics.



Recently, the "chip Quartet" plan of USA wants to shift the focus of chip manufacturing from South Korea and Taiwan to USA and Japan, which has seriously damaged the interests of the SamSung group and other chaebols.



Recently, the attitude of the South Korean political arena is actually the attitude of the SamSung group. For example, South Korean officials refused to meet with Pelosi.