Gov't to Halt THAAD Installation for Environmental Study

Meanwhile, the THAAD batteries that already started operations in early May have been running on generators due to a lack of electricity supply. A road leading up to the site has been blocked by protesters, prompting the U.S. Forces Korea to supply fuel by helicopter.

But fuel supply was apparently halted temporarily on May 21, so the batteries were inoperable when the North test-fired a new mid-range ballistic missile.