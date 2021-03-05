What's new

South Korean Probe Finds No Link Between AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine And Deaths

yex

New Recruit

Mar 7, 2019
Three more people die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine in S. Korea,


South Korea's mass immunization campaign is picking up pace amid safety concerns. While no direct link is found, three more post-vaccination deaths reported, all of them AstraZeneca's. Authorities are following up with meticulous investigations. In Germany, there's a changing stance on the AstraZeneca vaccine, allowing over-65s to receive the jab, claiming recent studies provided enough data. Kim Dami has our top story. Three more AstraZeneca vaccine recipients died on Thursday, two were in their 50s and one was in their 20s. Both of those in their 50s were patients at nursing hospitals in Jeollabuk-do Province and had underlying conditions.... cardiovascular disease and diabetes. While the first patient died two days after getting the shot, the second person died just one day after. The person in their 20s, who suffered from epilepsy, died at a nursing hospital in the city of Daejeon... two days after being given the vaccine. This brings the country's total vaccine deaths to five. While health authorities believe there is no causal effect, the country's Prime Minister has vowed for a full investigation. "The government will thoroughly investigate the deaths and openly share the results. So please believe in the government and get your vaccine shots." 515 new cases of AstraZeneca vaccine side effects were filed on Thursday, raising the total to 722. But the country's nationwide vaccination program continues... with patients and medical staff at hosptials designated by the health ministry to treat people in critical condition. The President of Seoul National University Hospital, Kim Yon-su,... who got the hospital's very first jab, reassures people that there is no reason to be particularly concerned. Meanwhile, COVID-19 variant cases continue to pop up, though most are being identified in people arriving from overseas. The country added six more variant cases on Thursday, five from abroad and one domestic infection, making a total of 162. Kim Dami, Arirang News. #COVID19 #AstraZeneca #vaccine


20's and dead after the vaccine

gangsta_rap

gangsta_rap

SENIOR MEMBER
damn this doesnt look good
the oxford vaccine was one particular brand i thought could be trusted compared to the corporate american trash that's being tossed around...
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
I ll never take an mRNA vaccine as its new tech and no one knows its long term or even much short term effects. Its better to stay with older technique vaccines.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
magra said:
Canadian PM requested India for vaccines --> Canada is stupid.
Pakistan waiting for India-made vaccines through Covax (Gavi) --> Pakistan is stupid
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan received vaccines from India --> all are stupid

Only China is smart, which exported disease and then vaccine.
Sorry, the disease is definitely not export by us. You can continue deny yourself and beat the dead horse. WHO has clear wuhan lab of possible leak.

Italy has traces of covid-19 cases as early as Sept 2019. So as USA in early December 2019.

No wonder India is record holder for covid-19 cases since you Indian are so incompetent.

Pakistan shall seek Chinese vaccine. No Indian vaccine is allowed.
 
M

magra

FULL MEMBER
Beast said:
Sorry, the disease is definitely not export by us. You can continue deny yourself and beat the dead horse. WHO has clear wuhan lab of possible leak.

Italy has traces of covid-19 cases as early as Sept 2019. So as USA in early December 2019.

No wonder India is record holder for covid-19 cases since you Indian are so incompetent.

Pakistan shall seek Chinese vaccine. No Indian vaccine is allowed.
Give me the report from WHO (not from Global Times) where WHO has cleared China.
I am not accusing China of lab leak. I just said it came out of China, whether through lab or wet markets.

Your last statement reveals your competence. Pakistan official has already said in an interview that they are going to wait for the free vaccine from WHO (which is Indian manufactured Astra Zeneca).
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
magra said:
Give me the report from WHO (not from Global Times) where WHO has cleared China.
I am not accusing China of lab leak. I just said it came out of China, whether through lab or wet markets.

Your last statement reveals your competence. Pakistan official has already said in an interview that they are going to wait for the free vaccine from WHO (which is Indian manufactured Astra Zeneca).
I guess u are in denial. Doesn't matter it's from global times or not. You can go to Valdimir Dedkov twitter who verify what he says report here...

news.cgtn.com

COVID-19 may have spread in Wuhan market, but originated elsewhere: WHO expert

Wuhan's Huanan seafood market may have conditions for the spread of the coronavirus, but there is no evidence that the virus originated there, according to World Health Organization (WHO) expert Vladimir Dedkov, who's part of the team conducting field trips in Wuhan.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com

Unlike NYtimes who twisted WHO words and got a rebute from head of WHO.

WHO experts slam NYT for twisting, misquoting their words on virus origins probe - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

Feel free to go to his Twitter account and see who is lying.... :enjoy:
 
