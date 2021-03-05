South Korean Probe Finds No Link Between AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine And Deaths

magra said: Canadian PM requested India for vaccines --> Canada is stupid.

Pakistan waiting for India-made vaccines through Covax (Gavi) --> Pakistan is stupid

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan received vaccines from India --> all are stupid



Only China is smart, which exported disease and then vaccine. Click to expand...

Sorry, the disease is definitely not export by us. You can continue deny yourself and beat the dead horse. WHO has clear wuhan lab of possible leak.Italy has traces of covid-19 cases as early as Sept 2019. So as USA in early December 2019.No wonder India is record holder for covid-19 cases since you Indian are so incompetent.Pakistan shall seek Chinese vaccine. No Indian vaccine is allowed.