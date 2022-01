South Korean president arrives in Egypt in official visit, scheduled to meet with Sisi

​

Wed, 19 Jan 2022South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Egypt on Wednesday in an official visit that lasts until Friday as part of a Middle East tour that included UAE and Saudi Arabia.President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Egypt is the first by a South Korean president in 16 years and comes in light of the partnership that has signed between Cairo and Seoul in 2016 during President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to Seoul.In a press conference, Korean Ambassador to Egypt Hong Jin-wook revealed the agenda of the president’s visit , saying he will hold talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, followed by a press conference for the two presidents.Sisi will also hold a luncheon for President Moon, said the ambassador during the conference.This visit was scheduled to be made in March 2021 but it has been postponed due to coronavirus, the ambassador said.