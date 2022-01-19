South Korean president arrives in Egypt in official visit, scheduled to meet with Sisi

Wed, 19 Jan 2022
President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Egypt is the first by a South Korean president in 16 years and comes in light of the partnership that has signed between Cairo and Seoul in 2016 during President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to Seoul.
In a press conference, Korean Ambassador to Egypt Hong Jin-wook revealed the agenda of the president’s visit, saying he will hold talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, followed by a press conference for the two presidents.
Sisi will also hold a luncheon for President Moon, said the ambassador during the conference.
This visit was scheduled to be made in March 2021 but it has been postponed due to coronavirus, the ambassador said.
https://www.egypttoday.com/Article/...-arrives-in-Egypt-in-official-visit-scheduled
South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Egypt on Wednesday in an official visit that lasts until Friday as part of a Middle East tour that included UAE and Saudi Arabia.
