ROK Navy’s 1st 3000 Tons KSS-III Submarine ‘Dosan Ahn Chang-Ho’ Started Sea Trials

ROK Navy KSS III submarine 'Dosan Ahn Chang-ho' starting its seat trials.

Batch-I consists in the first two hulls to be built by DSME and the third submarine to be built by HHI.

Batch-II will consist in three hulls with some design changes. They will be fitted with a greater level of South Korean technology. In May 2016, DAPA selected DSME for “KSS-III Batch-II Design and construction of the first hull”.

Batch-III will consists in the three remaining hulls with more advanced technologies

The launch of ‘Dosan An Chang-Ho’ took place on September 14, 2018.