South Korean leader brags about Korean war in US

South Korean leader brags about Korean war in US​


That struggle is known in the U.S. as the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

Yoon lauded both the successes of the intervention and the grueling withdrawal.

“General MacArthur caught the enemy off guard with the landing of Incheon and turned the tide of the war,” he said. “The U.S. 1st Marine Division miraculously broke through a wave of 120,000 Chinese troops at the Battle of Lake Changjin ... In the Battle of Lake Changjin alone, 4,500 American service members lost their lives. Over the course of the war, almost 37,000 U.S. soldiers fell.”

U.S. forces, leading a United Nations coalition, intervened from Japan and proceeded to drive the North Korean troops back from South Korean territory to the brink of total destruction in the far north of the peninsula.

“But just as U.N. forces launched what was hoped to be the final offensive, hundreds of thousands of Communist Chinese soldiers poured into Korea, overwhelming the U.N. troops and completely changing the nature of the war,” as U.S. Army chief historian Matthew Seelinger has written. “Fighting in extreme cold and over rugged terrain, the Americans and their allies were forced to retreat south down the Korean peninsula, suffering heavy casualties along the way.”
 
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning:


“With solid facts, the war has shown the world that if any country or military chooses to stand on the wrong side of history, bully the weak, act against the will of the people, and engage in territorial expansion or invasion, it will pay dearly for its egregious acts”.

“According to China’s records, the enemy forces lost 36,000 troops to the Battle of Lake Changjin (Battle of Chosin Reservoir ), including 24,000 U.S. troops that contained an entire U.S. regiment,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Friday. “Walton H. Walker, commander of the U.S. Eighth Army, lost his life after his truck rolled over in an accident. Then-U.S. Secretary of State Dean Acheson called the result of the battle ‘the longest retreat in U.S. military history.’”
 

