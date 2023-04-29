beijingwalker
South Korean leader brags about Korean war in US
That struggle is known in the U.S. as the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
Yoon lauded both the successes of the intervention and the grueling withdrawal.
“General MacArthur caught the enemy off guard with the landing of Incheon and turned the tide of the war,” he said. “The U.S. 1st Marine Division miraculously broke through a wave of 120,000 Chinese troops at the Battle of Lake Changjin ... In the Battle of Lake Changjin alone, 4,500 American service members lost their lives. Over the course of the war, almost 37,000 U.S. soldiers fell.”
U.S. forces, leading a United Nations coalition, intervened from Japan and proceeded to drive the North Korean troops back from South Korean territory to the brink of total destruction in the far north of the peninsula.
“But just as U.N. forces launched what was hoped to be the final offensive, hundreds of thousands of Communist Chinese soldiers poured into Korea, overwhelming the U.N. troops and completely changing the nature of the war,” as U.S. Army chief historian Matthew Seelinger has written. “Fighting in extreme cold and over rugged terrain, the Americans and their allies were forced to retreat south down the Korean peninsula, suffering heavy casualties along the way.”
