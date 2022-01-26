South Korean 'Hi-Core' Hypersonic Missile

Unveiled Dec. 3, Hycore is equipped with a two-stage rocket booster..The first test launch of the Hi-Core missile will be in 2022, when the Hi-Core test ends, it is expected that the missiles will be deployed in 2030.It is produced in collaboration with Hanwha, Rotem and Danam Systems, led by the Defense Science Research Institute (ADD)Hicore's first stage booster, the South Korean KVLS-1 Naro engine technology for satellite hoisting is included. The launch pad that launched the Hyunmoo 2C as is.Hi-Core missile Length 8.7m Weight 2.4 tons Speed From 5-7 Mach..The Mobile Launcher (TEL) will be equipped with a Hi-Core similar to the Hyunmoo 2C missile launcher..