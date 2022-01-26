What's new

South Korean 'Hi-Core' Hypersonic Missile

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,834
19
25,848
Country
Canada
Location
Canada


Unveiled Dec. 3, Hycore is equipped with a two-stage rocket booster..

hycore


The first test launch of the Hi-Core missile will be in 2022, when the Hi-Core test ends, it is expected that the missiles will be deployed in 2030.

It is produced in collaboration with Hanwha, Rotem and Danam Systems, led by the Defense Science Research Institute (ADD)

Hicore's first stage booster, the South Korean KVLS-1 Naro engine technology for satellite hoisting is included. The launch pad that launched the Hyunmoo 2C as is.

Hi-Core missile Length 8.7m Weight 2.4 tons Speed From 5-7 Mach..

The Mobile Launcher (TEL) will be equipped with a Hi-Core similar to the Hyunmoo 2C missile launcher..


https://aviationweek.com/defense-sp...a-unveils-hypersonic-cruise-missile-prototype
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
South Korea launches development of Hycore hypersonic missile
Replies
1
Views
252
The SC
The SC
D
Second test of U.S.A.F.'s Hypersonic Missile Unsucessful
Replies
6
Views
930
vostok
vostok
Zarvan
Sea Air Space 2021: Boeing Unveils New Hypersonic Cruise Missile Concept
Replies
0
Views
484
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
Developing World’s Fastest Fighter Jets & Missiles, China Moves At Blistering Speed In Hypersonic Weapons Program
Replies
1
Views
359
Battlion25
Battlion25
beijingwalker
North Korea fires more missiles; warns US of ‘stronger reaction’
Replies
0
Views
183
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom