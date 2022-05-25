South Korean AS-21 Redback IFV integrates Elbit and Rafael components​

South Korean AS-21 Redback IFV integrates Elbit and Rafael componentsDefense News February 2022 Global Security army industryPOSTED ON MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022 14:40
According to Globes, Israel business news, the South Korean army has begun operational performance trials of its new S-21 Redback infantry fighting vehicle, which contains systems from Israeli defense electronics companies Elbit and Rafael.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
Hanwha Defense’s AS-21 Redback in Australian army livery. (Picture source: Australian Defence Magazine)
The South Korean army has begun operational performance trials of its new AS-21 Redback infantry fighting vehicle, ahead of potential procurement.
The Redback is a fifth-generation IFV featuring a range of state-of-the-art technologies, including composite rubber tracks and an In-arm suspension unit (ISU). The rubber tracks reduce noise and vibration significantly while offering superior ride quality for its crew and the soldiers it protects. The advanced ISU allows more space for add-on armor to mitigate blast underneath.
The Redback is also equipped with high-tech sensor systems such as Iron Vision, which allows the crew to see through the vehicle's armor by projecting the image outside the vehicle onto their helmet-mounted displays, and the Iron Fist active protection system.
According to an announcement by Hanwha Defense, the Redback includes a range of Israeli technologies including Elbit’s turret with fire control systems, its IronVision mounted helmet (currently also being integrated into the Merkava tank Mark IV), and the Iron Fist active protection system (which will also protect IDF’s Eitan armored personnel carrier (APC) and has been selected to protect the US Bradley APC). The Redback will also be equipped with Rafael’s Spike anti-tank precision-guided missile. Estimates are that the cost of each Elbit turret and its sub-systems is about $2 million, while each of Rafael’s Spike missiles costs about $200,000.
The trial will also include Elbit’s IronVision mounted helmet for use by combat crews.