South Korean Artillery Supply Allows U.S. to Delay Decision on Cluster Munitions for Ukraine

WASHINGTON—South Korea is proceeding with the transfer of hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds for Ukraine, a move that U.S. officials said would make Kyiv’s planned offensive against Russian forces effective and allow the White House to delay a fraught decision about whether to supply cluster munitions banned by many countries.

South Korean Artillery Supply Allows U.S. to Delay Decision on Cluster Munitions for Ukraine

Seoul’s arms transfer for Ukraine enables the Biden administration to put off a decision on providing weapons that are banned by many countries.
