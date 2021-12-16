South Korean Amkor Technology to pour $1.6 bln into Vietnam semiconductor plant - VnExpress International South Korea’s Amkor Technology will invest $1.6 billion in a semiconductor plant in the northern province of Bac Ninh. - VnExpress International

South Korea’s Amkor Technology will invest $1.6 billion in a semiconductor plant in the northern province of Bac Ninh.Inside a semiconductor plant of Amkor Technology in Portugal. Photo courtesy of Amkor TechnologyA total $520 million will be disbursed in the first phase, set to complete in five years with construction scheduled to begin next quarter, according to the provincial portal.The total $1.6 billion investment is scheduled for next year.Amkor Technology is among the top global semiconductor producers.Bac Ninh province is home to global manufacturers such as Foxconn, Samsung and Canon.Foreign direct investment in the first 11 months rose 0.1 percent year-on-year to $26.46 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.