South Korea willing to help in developing Bangladesh pharma and ICT sectors: ambassador

Published on 04:39 PM, June 16, 2021
South Korea willing to help in developing Bangladesh pharma and ICT sectors: ambassador

South Korea willing to help in developing Bangladesh pharma and ICT sectors: ambassador

Noting that South Korea has played a key role in developing Bangladesh’s RMG sector to become the world’s second-largest exporter, Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun highlighted the importance of furthering bilateral commercial ties beyond RMG to various sectors such as bio-pharmaceutical and ICT.
Photo: Collected
Star Digital Report

Noting that South Korea has played a key role in developing Bangladesh's RMG sector to become the world's second-largest exporter, Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun highlighted the importance of furthering bilateral commercial ties beyond RMG to various sectors such as bio-pharmaceutical and ICT.

Attending a virtual discussion today on trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and South Korea, Ambassador Lee spoke of Korea's further commitment. He also added that Samsung R&D Institute has been operating in Dhaka since 2011, employing 460 young software developers in Bangladesh and that Korea Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) has recently inaugurated a 100-acre Hi-tech Park within its premises.

Ambassador Lee pointed out that despite the growth of overall trade volume of the two countries respectively, bilateral trade has remained at a standstill for the past decade with a trade volume of $1.7 billion. To realise the full potential of the South Korea-Bangladesh commercial ties, he emphasised the importance of fostering a business-friendly environment, including addressing the challenges faced by companies doing business with the other country, particularly in tax and tariff policy, repatriation of profit, and streamlining administrative procedures.

The virtual discussion, organised by the Embassy of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Seoul, was also attended by Salman F Rahman, advisor to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment; Paban Chowdhury, Executive Chairman of BEZA; Md Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman of BIDA; Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO of PPPA; and Md Nazrul Islam, Executive Chairman of BEPZA.
 
Good to hear , how about the automotive sector ?
 
IMHO we (one of our larger companies) should negotiate buy Kia, Hyundai, SunKyong or Daewoo used older automobile assembly line equipment and hire some of their older (past prime) vehicle production experts to train our factory workers. Bangladesh is a comfortable second home for a lot of Korean expats. Many thousands of Koreans work in Bangladesh,

Their existing factories are changing over to robotics and automated equipment all the time. Especially when IC car production goes to electric.

You don't need some 'elahi karbar' govt. to govt. deal.
 
From me, it is a yes if another motorcycle plant after HONDA is built. Mitsubishi would be a better choice being with better technologies and our market is very small that cannot expand unless people have jobs in higher value-added industries. So, another car plant may not be feasible.

I do not think our Garments Ladies have the capacity to own a car. However, all of them can afford a scooter or a motorcycle. A car industry cannot compete and survive with a paltry demand in the producing country. Roads are also insufficient and inefficient.
 
