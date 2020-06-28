South Korea to support Bangladesh’s digital economy, cybersecurity





View attachment 679038 Bangladesh wants to apply the South Korean model to progress in the post-Covid-19 time using technology

South Korea wants to facilitate Bangladesh's digital economy and help the country ensure its cybersecurity.The country says it will support Bangladesh's journey in information technology and facilitate different sectors including: digital municipality services, education, health, and communication.South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun said this on Tuesday during his meeting with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the capital.Palak sought South Korean cooperation to build a Digital Bangladesh and apply its model to make progress in the post-Covid-19 world using technology, read a press release.The state minister said the e-Government Master Plan for Digital Bangladesh has already been formulated with South Korean support. "With this, Bangladesh has made good progress in e-government.""Also, the Digital Island Maheshkhali Project has been implemented with South Korean assistance. This is enabling the citizens of the area to enjoy technological services from the comfort of their homes," Palak said.Assuring South Korea's support in building a digital Bangladesh, Lee Jang-Keun said the two countries would greatly benefit if they worked together.He also hoped that Bangladesh would sail ahead in different sectors, including information technology in the coming days.