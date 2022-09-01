South Korea to provide $3bn to Bangladesh as dev assistance​

Published on 03:52 PM, August 31, 2022Star Digital ReportSouth Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun said this at the DCAB Talk at the National Press Club today."We hope we can implement some meaningful programme during the next five years because this time the amount is quite big," he said.The South Korean government is working with Bangladesh government on finalizing the projects and expecting to sign the agreement by the year end.In the previous five-year period, the amount of the overseas development assistance was $700 million.The envoy said South Korea provided soft loan at very low interest rate that is less than 1 percent and has grace period of 15 years.Lee Jang-keun said Bangladesh-Korea Trade is growing significantly in the recent years. Last fiscal year, it was $2.3 billion, which was $1.8 billion in the previous year.South Korea is also none of the major foreign direct investors in Bangladesh. Annual FDI last year was $1.4 billion and annually $100 million worth FDI is coming to Bangladesh from Korea.There are some 150 South Korean companies operating in Bangladesh.The Korean ambassador said this year some 4,000 Bangladeshi workers are expected to go to South Korea for work. Since January, already 3,000 workers have migrated to Korea.In 2019-20 fiscal year, the 10,000 Bangladeshis sent $209 million to Bangladesh.There are already three Korean Technical Training Centres in Bangladesh and two more are underway, he said.Lee Jung-keun said Korea supports Bangladesh both in the areas of humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas and at the international level for sustainable repatriation of them.Yearly, Korea provides $4-5 million to support Rohingyas and host community.DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke.