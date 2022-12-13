What's new

South Korea to develop new long-range strike weapon

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,727
87
63,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced on Monday that South Korea’s arms procurement agency will launch a program to develop a Cheonryong (Sky Dragon) long-range, air-launched cruise missile (ALCM).

DAPA said it will spend 190 billion won ($145 million) to produce the nation’s first domestically developed ALCM by 2028, and that it will be mounted on the KF-21 fighter jet, currently under development by Korea.

The Cheonryong ALCM is anticipated to be capable of hitting a target up to 500 kilometers away with pinpoint accuracy, and will become a core asset of the KF-21, DAPA added.

The ALCM is a completely new endeavor for South Korea, due to a lack of technologies involving the safe mounting of missiles on an aircraft and separating them for use. But research from 2019 to 2021 has confirmed the feasibility of the development project, according to DAPA.

Cheonryong will undergo system development from December 2022 to 2028 with a budget of $145 million.


Development will include several major Korean defense contractors, such as LIG Nex1 and Hanwha Aerospace.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

defence-blog.com

South Korea to develop new long-range strike weapon

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced on Monday that South Korea's arms procurement agency will launch a program to develop a Cheonryong (Sky Dragon) long-range, air-launched cruise missile (ALCM). DAPA said it will spend 190 billion won ($145 million) to produce the...
defence-blog.com defence-blog.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
Korea's New Hunting Hawk KF-21 Readies for First Flight
Replies
12
Views
2K
The SC
The SC
D
S.Korea’s defense exports to top $10 billion
Replies
0
Views
699
dani191
D
dBSPL
SDT Defence's data link will take part in the serial production of South Korea's 5th generation fighter jet, the KF-21.
Replies
13
Views
517
Oublious
Oublious
F-22Raptor
US Air Force set to launch development of new JASSM variant, added capabilities not disclosed
Replies
1
Views
279
patero
P
JackTheRipper
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
Replies
6
Views
230
LeGenD
LeGenD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom