What's new

South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US Congress

Q

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
3,726
-12
9,439
bloomberg.com


South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US Congress​


Jeong-Ho Lee

3 minutes


South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol was overheard insulting American lawmakers, after briefly meeting President Joe Biden to discuss issues including US electric-vehicle subsidies that South Korea wants to change.
“What an embarrassment for Biden, if these idiots refuse to grant it in Congress,” video broadcast on South Korean television showed Yoon telling Foreign Minster Park Jin in New York. The comments were caught on a microphone as Yoon and Park were leaving a brief chat with Biden at a Global Fund event.

The two leaders had been scheduled to hold formal discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week and instead had a chat at the event for the charity that raises money to fight infectious diseases.

www.bloomberg.com

South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US Congress

South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol was overheard insulting American lawmakers, after briefly meeting President Joe Biden to discuss issues including US electric-vehicle subsidies that South Korea wants to change.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,264
-49
66,035
Country
China
Location
China
What he say is correct. He is not stupid to follow EU blindly following American policy and destroy their own economy.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Yoon to speak with Vietnam president to discuss bilateral ties
Replies
2
Views
277
Song Hong
Song Hong
K
A surprise major war could break out between South Korea and North Korea - As tensions have been flaring but out of the limelight due to Ukraine
2
Replies
19
Views
918
jamahir
jamahir
Menthol
  • Article
South Korean protesters in Seoul demand U.S. forces' withdrawal
Replies
4
Views
214
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
beijingwalker
Pelosi vows support to denuclearise North Korea, plans to visit Korea border
Replies
9
Views
369
jamahir
jamahir
StraightEdge
  • Article
Secret Service agents sent home from South Korea after drunken incident
Replies
2
Views
243
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom