South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program over riske of radioactive contaminated food, causing uproar

By Elizabeth Shim

JULY 19, 2021 / 2:37 PM



July 19 (UPI) -- A South Korean decision to create a separate food program for its athletes during the Tokyo Olympics is causing controversy after Japanese and South Korean media reported the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee is wary of contaminated ingredients from Fukushima.

Japanese daily Sports Hochi reported Sunday that the South Korean committee made the unilateral decision on behalf of all Korean athletes to opt out of the food program for Olympians at Tokyo's Olympic village.

The report comes after Yomiuri Shimbun said Saturday that the Korean committee "claimed that there is a risk of radioactive contamination" from eating food sourced from Fukushima Prefecture. An earthquake and a nuclear disaster hit the region in 2011.

An official from the prefecture told Sports Hochi that there are "no problems" with food from Fukushima.

A South Korean decision to create a separate food program for its athletes during the Tokyo Olympics is causing controversy.
