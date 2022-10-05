What's new

South Korea missile crash during drill with U.S. panics wary city

South Korea missile crash during drill with U.S. panics wary city

A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground early Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
10/04/2022 08:56 PM EDT

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
10/04/2022 08:56 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground early Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea.

The sound of the blast and subsequent fire led many in Gangneung to believe it could be a North Korean attack, concern that only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries have been reported from the accident, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 ballistic missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of the city.

The military said it was investigating what caused the “abnormal flight” of a missile that is a key weapon in South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.

The military said the test was meant to be a show of strength by South Korea and the United States, following North Korea’s firing of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that crossed over Japan early Tuesday in North Korea’s most provocative weapons demonstration in years.

The launch extended a record number of North Korean launches this year as the country pushes to develop a fully fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening the U.S. mainland and its allies with the goal of being recognized as a nuclear state and wresting concessions from those countries.

The South Korean military’s acknowledgement of the missile malfunction came hours after internet users raised alarm about the blast and posted social media videos showing an orange ball of flames emerging from an area they described as near the air force base.

Officials at Gangneung’s fire department and city hall said emergency workers were dispatched to the air force base and a nearby army base in response to calls about a possible explosion but were sent back by military officials.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday’s joint drills with the U.S. also involved firing four Army Tactical Missile Systems missiles and another Hyumoo-2 missile that successfully flew. The allies earlier on Tuesday launched fighter jets that fired weapons at a target off South Korea’s west coast.

North Korea has fired nearly 40 ballistic missiles over about 20 different launch events this year, exploiting Russia’s war on Ukraine and a deepened division in the U.N. Security Council to accelerate arms development.

The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Norway and Ireland called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council over the latest North Korean launch. Diplomats said it is likely to be held Wednesday, but it’s not certain whether it will be open or closed.

www.politico.com

South Korea missile crash during drill with U.S. panics wary city

A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground early Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States.
www.politico.com www.politico.com
 
South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test


Joori Roh and Josh Smith, Reuters News

October 5, 2022

SEOUL - South Korea and the U.S. military conducted missile drills in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan, as the United Nations Security Council prepares to meet over what was Pyongyang's longest-range test.

Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.

South Korean and American troops fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, and the allies earlier staged a bombing drill with fighter jets in the Yellow Sea.

The military separately confirmed that a South Korean Hyunmoo-2 missile failed shortly after launch and crashed during the drill, but that no one was hurt.

South Korea's military said that the missile carried a warhead but that it did not explode, and apologised for causing residents to worry.

The White House National Security Council called North Korea's latest test "dangerous and reckless" and the U.S. military and its allies have stepped up displays of force.

The USS Ronald Reagan, an American aircraft carrier that made its first stop in South Korea last month for the first time in years, will be deployed between Korea and Japan in what the South Korean military called a "highly unusual" move designed to show the allies' resolve to respond to any threats from North Korea.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea's test in the "strongest terms," the European Union called it a "reckless and deliberately provocative action", and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the launch and said it was a violation of Security Council resolutions. The U.N. Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss North Korea at the request of the United States, despite China and Russia telling council counterparts they were opposed to an open meeting of 15-member body. They argued that the council's reaction should be conducive to easing the situation on the Korean Peninsula, diplomats said.

It was the first North Korean missile to follow a trajectory over Japan since 2017, and its estimated 4,600 km (2,850 mile) flight was the longest for a North Korean test, which are usually "lofted" into space to avoid flying over neighbouring countries.

Analysts and security officials said it may have been a variant of the Hwasong-12 IRBM, which North Korea unveiled in 2017 as part of what it said was a plan to strike U.S. military bases in Guam.

Neither North Korea's government nor its state media have reported on the launch or disclosed what type of missile was used.

The flight has increased concerns that North Korea may soon conduct an expected nuclear test, which would be the first since 2017.

South Korea's defence minister, Lee Jong-sup, told parliament North Korea had completed preparations for a test and might use a smaller weapon meant for operational use, or a big device with a higher yield than in previous tests.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the test "reckless" and said it would bring a decisive response from his country, its allies and the international community.

The launch was a "reckless and deliberately provocative action" that violated U.N. security council resolutions, a European Union spokesperson said.

www.zawya.com

South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test

Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover
www.zawya.com www.zawya.com
 

