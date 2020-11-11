South Korea launches its second Changbogo-III Batch-I diesel/electric powered submarine South Korea has launched the second 3,000-ton-class Changbogo-III Batch-I locally made diesel-powered submarine

According to information published by South Korean Newspaper on November 10, 2020, South Korea has launched the second 3,000-ton-class Changbogo-III Batch-I locally made diesel/electric powered submarine that took place at the Okpo Shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. in the southeastern city of Geoje.The official ceremony for the launching of the second Changbogo-III Batch-I diesel/electric powered submarine was held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The new submarine has been christened "Ahn Mu" SS-085. South Korea plans to build three submarines of this class for 2023. The project was launched in 2007 for a total amount of US$2.77 billion.In December 2012, the South Korean Ministry of Defense awarded a contract to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the construction of two KSS-III Batch-I submarines. The contract for the third submarine of Batch-I was awarded to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in November 2016.The first Changbogo-III Batch-I submarine, the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, was launched in 2018 and is expected to be put into operational deployment around the end of this year. It is scheduled to be delivered to the South Korean Navy in December 2022 and be deployed in January 2024, according to South Korean officials.The Changbogo-III Batch-I submarine has a length of 83.3 meters and a width of 9.6 meters and a draught of 7.62m. The submarine has a surfaced displacement of 3,358 tons and 3,750 tons in submerged conditions. It will be capable of accommodating a crew of 50 sailors.Sensors and navigation systems of KSS-III Batch-I submarines will include new generation electro-optical surveillance masts, signal intelligence (SIGINT) system, and infrared (IR) system for discreet communications. The submarine will be also equipped with an inertial navigation system (INS), a global positioning system (GPS), marine radar, PEGASO electronic support system (ESM), active sonar, and towed array sonar for detection of targets.The Changbogo-III Batch-I submarine is equipped with six vertical launching tubes capable of firing submarine-based ballistic and cruise missiles. The submarine is also equipped with eight 533mm torpedo tubes.The Changbogo-III Batch-I submarine is powered by a diesel-electric engine that includes four Bumhan Industry PH1 PEM fuel cells each with 150 kW. It can reach a top speed of 12 knots in surface condition and 20 knots in submerged conditions.